Roanoke downtown street project on hold

ROANOKE — Roanoke’s downtown revitalization project is on hold after board members learned about a funding snag.

The project would replace downtown streets with concrete pavement and revamped sidewalks, mainly in the downtown area north of Route 116.

But the first block was eliminated when the state said the village would have to revamp the intersection at Main Street and Route 116; the original plan had stopped short of that intersection, because it's part of a five-year county plan to fix County Highway 13 from Route 24 to Route 116.

Illinois Department of Transportation said that if the village used motor-fuel tax money to work on the street and sidewalks from Route 116 to Broad Street, the intersection work would be about $50,000.

If the intersection work is postponed until it's part of the county plan, the state will pay for the intersection work.

Another part of the downtown plan was also postponed because sidewalks have to be fixed before streets are fixed. Payment for that work is included in a grant the county is seeking in accordance with dissolving its revolving loan fund.