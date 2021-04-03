Robert Marx, rabbi who marched with MLK in Chicago and fought for social justice over decades, dies at 93

In the summer of 1966, Robert Marx stood guard over a pile of rocks, hoping to keep them from being picked up by white Chicagoans and hurled at civil rights marchers making their way through Gage and Marquette parks.

What he saw that day, Rabbi Marx would later write in a letter to the Union of American Hebrew Congregations, was no different from the pogroms that had led many of his fellow Jews to cross the ocean over the last century in search of a new life free from persecution.

“What I saw in Gage Park seared my soul,” Marx wrote. “I saw how the concentration camp could have occurred, and how men’s hatred could lead them to kill. I saw Catholic priests reviled and nuns spat upon. I found myself — a rabbi — standing guard like a policeman, over a pile of rocks, for fear that grown men and mothers dragging little children around with them would seize those rocks and throw them at the demonstrators. I saw teenage boys and girls ready to kill.

“I should have been with the marchers,” he said.