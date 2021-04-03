Robert Marx, rabbi who marched with MLK in Chicago and fought for social justice over decades, dies at 93

In the summer of 1966, Robert Marx stood guard over a pile of rocks, hoping to keep them from being picked up by white Chicagoans and hurled at civil rights marchers making their way through Gage and Marquette parks.
What he saw that day, Rabbi Marx would later write in a letter to the Union of American Hebrew Congregations, was no different from the pogroms that had led many of his fellow Jews to cross the ocean over the last century in search of a new life free from persecution.
“What I saw in Gage Park seared my soul,” Marx wrote. “I saw how the concentration camp could have occurred, and how men’s hatred could lead them to kill. I saw Catholic priests reviled and nuns spat upon. I found myself — a rabbi — standing guard like a policeman, over a pile of rocks, for fear that grown men and mothers dragging little children around with them would seize those rocks and throw them at the demonstrators. I saw teenage boys and girls ready to kill.
“I should have been with the marchers,” he said.
That day was edifying of his early work on social justice issues, Marx would later say, and he would go on to serve as a major voice for decades in both Chicago’s Reform Judaism and activist communities until his recent death March 28 at the age of 93, during the Passover holiday. He was surrounded by his family in his home at the time of his death, according to a statement.
Born and raised in Ohio, Marx founded the Jewish Council on Urban Affairs (JCUA) in 1964, a social justice organization that fights poverty, racism and anti-Semitism. He served as the founding rabbi of Congregation Hakafa, a North Shore Reform synagogue, and grew it from a few dozen people meeting in a private home to around 285 families.
Shortly after writing his letter, Marx joined the marchers when they returned to Marquette Park. With the rabbi marching instead of observing, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was struck in the head with a rock as his followers dodged bricks, bottles and epithets. The now infamous riot that broke out made King declare he’d never seen a more hostile mob, even in the segregated South.
Quotes form Marx’s letter are now inscribed on a memorial in Marquette Park to the march and King’s housing advocacy work in Chicago.
But it wasn’t just white racists who took issue with Marx involving himself in highly charged civic affairs. Many Jews at the time thought Marx’s work detracted from his focus as a faith leader, and his work advocating for housing discrimination did put him in opposition to some members of Chicago’s Jewish congregations.
At issue was the practice known as “blockbusting,” in which real estate agents induced panic in white homeowners by creating the impression Black families were leaving overcrowded ghettos and moving into their neighborhoods. Panicked by racist attitudes and fears of falling home values, families often sold to agents at cheaper prices and moved out — so-called white flight.
Real estate speculators — a number of whom were Jewish — in turn sold or rented the homes to Blacks, who were often denied bank loans, at exorbitant interest rates and with harsh foreclosure terms.
The JCUA protested these sellers and banks, and would work to move possessions back into a home after they had been put out on the street during a foreclosure. The practice once caused a private security guard to fire at the activists, though no one was hurt.
“The Jewish establishment were furious at me because (the sellers) were threatening to withdraw their contributions to Jewish organizations,” Marx told the Tribune, and the JCUA lost funding.
“He faced a lot of opposition from other rabbis because he was young and he was militant,” Monsignor John J. Egan, a Catholic leader in civil rights and close friend of Marx, told the Tribune in 1999.
But Marx saw his activism as inseparable from work as a Jewish faith leader and part of a broader fight against anti-Semitism. Before “intersectionality” was a social justice buzzword, he saw the struggles of the Black and Jewish communities — long-persecuted and the victims of targeted violence — as implicitly linked. Where racism, poverty and despair are allowed to breed, anti-Semitism would follow, he reasoned.
“The JCUA deals with anti-Semitism,” Marx once said, “by helping to solve the problems that give rise to anti-Semitism.”
The Tribune, for its part at the time, has faced heavy criticism for its Editorial Board stance against the marches, one titled “Why Must We Put Up With Daily Brawls?”
As his career progressed beyond the civil rights era, Marx led his congregation in the fight against apartheid in South Africa, a cause cél\u00e8bre in the 1980s, and worked to build durable bonds between Chicago’s Black and Jewish communities at a time when relations were badly strained.
A bond was both formed and tested with Chicago’s Jesse Jackson, with whom Marx marched in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. Jackson’s support for Yasser Arafat and the PLO hurt Marx, he told the Los Angeles Times, but he reached out and spoke up for Jackson after Jackson used the terms “hymie” and “Hymietown,” which helped scuttle his presidential campaigns. Marx also once dined with Nation of Islam leader and anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, which he told the Tribune was a disappointment.
A University of Illinois campus on the Moline riverfront? Moline city officials have been pursing that possibility for months
“He was the Jewish voice for justice, working closely with the Black community and Black churches,” Jackson said about Marx in a statement. “We prayed together, sang together, and marched together. When Nazis marched in Skokie, we fought hate together. We have always been together. I love him so much. I miss him already.”
Marx was active in workers rights issues throughout the 1990s and 2000s, his mentee and Hakafa successor Rabbi Bruce Elder said, helping to found what would become Interfaith Worker Justice with Kim Bobo. The group is now a national organization. He remained active in housing and immigration issues, and interfaith dialogue through the middle 2010s, according to Elder. After retiring from daily pulpit life in 2003, he moved to Saugatuck, Michigan, where he continued to advise and mentor Jewish congregants.
“I would also say that our congregation was quite ahead of its time. When it was founded in 1983-84 with the philosophy of ‘no building no board and no fundraising,’ people thought it would never last,” Elder said. “We’re now in our 37th year, and post-pandemic, as congregations are wondering what’s going to happen with their buildings and institutions, they’re seeing just how advanced Robert was in his thinking.”
Marx was ordained at the Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati and received a Ph.D. in philosophy from Yale. He had two children, one of whom died in the 1970s, from a first marriage. He shares five stepchildren with his second wife, Ruth, and has 17 grandchildren.