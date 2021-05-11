Rock Island County moves forward with downsizing from 25 to 19 districts

Rock Island County is moving forward with reapportionment to reduce the number of districts from 25 to 19.
Members of the governance, health and administration committee on Monday approved hiring Berteau Consulting, LLC and Grapple, LLC, at a cost of $15,000 to redraw the districts.
Board Chairman Richard Brunk said the other consulting firm under consideration was Mac Strategies Group, but their rate was higher at $200 an hour, not to exceed $24,000, with an additional $15,000 charge to cover equipment, data and software and $2,000 for travel expenses.
Brunk said both consulting groups had extensive experience in mapping. Final approval of hiring Berteau Consulting, LLC and Grapple, LLC, will take place at the May 18 regular board meeting.
Committee Chairman Jeff Deppe said districts with large minority populations are protected under the Voting Rights Act. Latino districts must remain at least 65% Latino and Black districts must be at least 55% Black after maps are redrawn.
"You are supposed to do everything in your power to keep it like that under the Voting Rights Act; the law requires them to do that," Deppe said.
Deppe said concerns about maintaining rural representation also were brought up with the mapping consultants.
Drue Mielke asked how many minority districts would be affected by reapportionment, but Brunk and Deppe said they were unsure.
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
"I've stressed the importance of maintaining the diversity of the board, in every sense of the word," Brunk said. "We're not just talking about minority communities, we're not just talking about rural communities, but being able to ensure the various areas of the county are able to have people that would reflect their concerns."
Once districts are redrawn, the change will take effect with the November 2022 election. According to state statute, all counties with fewer than three million inhabitants and a township form of government must reapportion districts every 10 years so that each board member represents the same number of residents.
State law mandates the apportionment plan must be completed and filed with Rock Island County clerk Karen Kinney no later than one day after the July 20 board meeting.
"We are kind rushed for time, unfortunately, because we were waiting on census numbers," said Board Vice Chairman Brian Vyncke. "So we don't have a huge amount of time to do this, but hopefully there will be some sort of a preliminary map with a little bit of time to digest it before we vote on it."
Brunk said the consultant will have a new map available to the county board by the end of June, in time for approval during the July meetings.
Some residents are upset the board is not honoring a previous resolution to downsize to 15 members.
During public comments, resident Bill Long asked committee members to honor the referendum of Nov. 21, 2012 when more than 43,000 residents voted yes to downsize the board "and only 16 voted no." Long then noted a resolution passed by the board in 2016 to downsize from 25 to 15 districts, signed by then Board Chairman Ken Maranda and County Clerk Karen Kinney.
"Following the 2020 Census (and) the 2022 general election, (the board) shall consist of 15 board members from single-member districts," Long said. "And I'd like you to go to your minutes of March 22, 2016, where the board voted 14 to 10 to accept this resolution. I'd like to have you evaluate your vote and ask yourself, who did