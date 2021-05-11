Rock Island County moves forward with downsizing from 25 to 19 districts

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

"I've stressed the importance of maintaining the diversity of the board, in every sense of the word," Brunk said. "We're not just talking about minority communities, we're not just talking about rural communities, but being able to ensure the various areas of the county are able to have people that would reflect their concerns."

Once districts are redrawn, the change will take effect with the November 2022 election. According to state statute, all counties with fewer than three million inhabitants and a township form of government must reapportion districts every 10 years so that each board member represents the same number of residents.

State law mandates the apportionment plan must be completed and filed with Rock Island County clerk Karen Kinney no later than one day after the July 20 board meeting.

"We are kind rushed for time, unfortunately, because we were waiting on census numbers," said Board Vice Chairman Brian Vyncke. "So we don't have a huge amount of time to do this, but hopefully there will be some sort of a preliminary map with a little bit of time to digest it before we vote on it."