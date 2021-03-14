Rockford father-daughter duo enjoy 'Shark Tank' success

ROCKFORD — A father-daughter team of entrepreneurs from Rockford struck a deal on national television.

Stanley Valiulis, 63, and Lindsey Fleischhauer, 38, pitched their Totes Babies Car Seat Carrier on an episode of the ABC show "Shark Tank" that aired Friday on WTVO.

Valiulis and Fleischhauer accepted celebrity panelist Lori Greiner's offer to invest $100,000 in their product in exchange for a 25% stake in their company.

Panelists Robert Herjavec and Daniel Lubetzky also made offers that were ultimately rejected.

"She has done a lot of baby products and I think that's one of the reasons why we decided to go with her," Fleischhauer said of Greiner's offer. "I feel emotionally drained because we've been working on this for almost a year. We really enjoyed all of the sharks. They were all amazing."

The celebrity panel is comprised of self-made multimillionaires and billionaires who give entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their ideas with hopes of winning investment from at least one of the sharks.

The episode was taped in Las Vegas in August, said Fleischhauer, a 2000 Guilford High School graduate and mother of five who now lives in Naperville with her husband, Mark.