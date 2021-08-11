Route 66 is about to get a new tourist spot — Joliet's Rock & Roll Museum

JOLIET — What's more American than Route 66? Rock 'n' roll.

And in Joliet, the kickoff of Route 66, a storied road trip route that takes travelers from Illinois all the way to California, is about to become home to a museum showcasing Illinois' rock 'n' roll history.

Ron Romero's dream of bringing a museum of local music to Joliet is coming true, and it was both helped and hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I visited Romero recently at the site to catch up on what's going on with the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum, which is scheduled to open in the winter.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum inducts its first group of members of the Hall of Fame Aug. 31 at the Rialto Square Theate in Joliet.

Thanks to social media and the website, roadtorock.org, the museum already has 500 members in 25 states.

"Even now, I sit in the building and I still feel like 'this is going to happen, isn't it?,'" Romero, Chairman of the Board of the Rock & Roll Museum, said.

"I had been to Cleveland (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame), and an exhibit in Rockford from Rick Nielsen from Cheap Trick on his band. Nashville has several museums, and I liked what they were doing for the economy and I especially love history," he said.

In 2013, Romero, who moved to Joliet while working on the museum, began figuring out how to make this happen. In 2016, he put together a committee and began work on a business plan. Then he sought and got nonprofit status.

"In 2017, it started to take flight. We took the idea to another museum as an exhibit, and the board said 'this is big enough; you should be finding your own building,'"

The building was purchased in 2019. "It's a well-built building from the 1930s. Our architect loves it. We updated electrical, flooring, new drywall — companies came in who donated the technology, and started going with all that," Romero said.

Donors include ComEd, NECA, IBEW, some carpenters, and private businesses and individuals. Romero says $300,000 has been donated so far.

"We are absolutely blown away by the generosity of the community. So often when someone comes in to volunteer, we hear a story about their love of music and that they were in a band," said Debyjo Ericksen, director of operations and tours and vice chair, board of directors of the museum.

"Music truly is a universal language, no matter your race, gender or religious affiliation, music brings people together," she added.

Romero owns Stage Right Events, a sound and lighting company for corporate events. He's also a musician, who still plays bass for his band, Acoustic Avenue, and has sat with other bands.

"It's kind of a live and learn (experience). I come from a business background, not from museums, so I surrounded myself with people who knew about those things," he said.

He sought out various experts, many of them local, to serve on the board, which has 19 members. Members include Illinois rock royalty such as Ides of March leader Jim Peterik and Carl Giammarese of the Buckinghams, as well as non-musicians such as Chicago media legend Bob Sirott and WBBM anchor Lisa Fielding.

The lay of the land

The ground floor is scheduled to open in the fall or early winter, according to Romero. The first exhibit is the History of Illinois Guitars.

The basement, with classrooms and a performance space, will open in September. The top two floors, containing the main exhibit hall and a banquet space for rentals, will open later.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Arturi, of the Lovin Spoonful, is director of music education. The museum will offer music lessons in many different genres, many taught by professionals. Two-hundred students are scheduled to start lessons in September.

The first floor of the museum starts with The Great Migration, when Black people moved up north from the South for employment and brought the beginnings of Blues music, which grew into the Maxwell Street Blues scene. Exhibits acknowledge the contributions of Blues legends including Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy. Koko Taylor's daughter and Muddy Waters' son have visited the museum as it is being built.

"We have a list of acclaimed musicians, artists and celebrities reaching out to us, telling us they heard about what we are doing and want to congratulate us and get involved as ambassadors for the museum," Ericksen said.

The first thing you see when you enter the museum to the left is the control room of WAJP, the first female-owned FM radio station in Will County, which dates back to the 1960.

"Someone had stored it in Pontiac; they had the whole setup," Romero said. Al and Mary Jane Pohlers started out as radio hosts in the 1950s, then opened their own station in Joliet in 1960, and after Al's death in 1975, Mary Jane owned it until 1985.

Next to WAJP is the museum's control room for its own radio station, roadtorockradio.net. The station is entirely Illinois musicians interspersed with talk from famous Illinois disc jockeys, such as Bob Sirott.

The rest of the first floor will house a rotating exhibit. The first will be on Illinois-made guitars.

Good for Joliet

"The museum (will be) an economic engine in the Joliet, and people who want to see the downtown thrive again. It started out as an idea, our first fundraiser had 300 people," Romero, 57, said.

"As an advocate, and promoter of Route 66 travel, I see the potential of this museum being a domestic and international attraction along the route and more importantly what it will bring to the local community with our music programs," Ericksen said.

Elmhurst College students did a marketing study for the museum. "It said the average person who comes to Joliet spends an hour and then moves on. They come to the Route 66 stop at Route 66 diner, they go to a show.

"I see people stop at the Rialto, take a picture, and then get back in their cars and go to the Green Giant in Wilmington. So what do we do to keep them here? Chicago doesn't embrace Route 66. People can start their journey here," he said.

Although the project is fully supported by private donors at this point, Romero still sees the spot as important to Joliet.

"We're still earning our wings. Trying to become something of value to the community. We still have to get to the point where people see us open," he said.

So far, the museum is relying on social media, foot traffic and word-of-mouth to get the word out.

"A lot of people who live here in Joliet remember what it used to be like when it was the town that had the Christmas parade. And they had Sears and (Montgomery) Ward ... There are so many restaurants. Things to do attractions. We need to put all of it together.

"We're having to find people who believe in downtown enough to come down here. We took a chance on building up downtown," Romero said.

"I always say people gather around a lake in Lake Geneva and it's a lake. They marketed it right."

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum is at 9 W. Cass St. in Joliet. Memberships start at $20 annually for military, teachers and students. Adult memberships are $35 annually. Benefits include free admission, discounts on lessons and voting rights for the Hall of Fame. Call 815-927-1540 or go to roadtorock.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0