Rumberger's restaurants have closed in Downtown Peoria and Springfield. Here's why

PEORIA — The Rumberger's Wings and More footprint in Illinois has become a little smaller.

Rumberger's has closed permanently its location in Downtown Peoria, at 500 Main St. It opened in 2018 and was one of an often-changing number of Rumberger's outlets.

The Main Street Rumberger's had been closed in recent months for remodeling, according to the website of the Peoria-based restaurant chain.

When contacted this week, Rumberger's owner Tremayne Branch said impending changes to its building and effects from the coronavirus pandemic contributed to the demise of the Main Street location.

"It was slow business," Branch told the Journal Star. "I've been paying rent since October and I couldn't get open. It really didn't work out. I guess it's just part of business."

State restrictions on indoor dining had been in effect for most of the pandemic. Last week, almost all COVID-19-related limits in Illinois were lifted.

Rumberger's on Main Street was part of the Madison Theater building. Also last week, the Journal Star reported the Madison might soon be sold and redeveloped as a performing-arts venue.

The main entrance to the century-old theater at Main Street and Madison Avenue would be through the former Rumberger's site, according to a representative of the building's current owner.

Rumberger's also shuttered its downtown Springfield location, which had been open only a few months at 217 S. Fifth St.

Branch said the Springfield site was doing great, but he blamed the closure on an inability to find employees. He suggested enhanced federal unemployment benefits have been part of the reason.

"I've got some loyal workers, too," Branch said. "Very dedicated workers who have been sticking with me. That's my main goal, keeping them taken care of."

Rumberger's continues to operate in Champaign and in Peoria, where it has locations at 8807 N. Knoxville Ave. and at 3125 N. University St.

The University Street location opened last year. Before that, the Knoxville Avenue outlet, which debuted in 2016, closed temporarily.

Rumberger's first opened in 2014 on Prospect Road on the East Bluff. But that location closed shortly after the Main Street outlet opened.

Branch said he's looking for other opportunities to expand, although a national chicken-wing shortage is affecting his business.

Demand for chicken wings soared during the pandemic. That and chicken-sandwich wars among major fast-food chains have contributed to the dearth, according to national reports.

According to Branch, the cost of chicken has risen about 40% recently.

"We're spending an extra 5 grand a month just on wings, if we can get them," he said. "Wings are super-crazy right now."

