Salad greens linked to intestinal parasite cases recalled; Central Illinois stores affected

The stores are cooperating with the state health departments, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation.

Des Moines-Iowa-based Hy-Vee announced Saturday it is recalling its 12-ounce Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region. The company said the potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express, which manufactures the product, announced the FDA and CDC investigation into an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States.

No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall, and Hy-Vee said it has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of its Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad.

Jewel-Osco announced it is voluntarily recalling bagged Signature Farms Garden Salad sold in its stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

The recalled Signature Farms Garden Salad was sold in 12-ounce bags in the Produce section. The recalled products have "best if used by" dates of May 16 through July 4. The product has a UPC code of 21130 98135 and bears the unique plant number S5417.