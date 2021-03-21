Sale of southern Illinois camps reveals divide over Girl Scout mission

Durbin, whose daughter, Bella, is a Girl Scout, has found that level of opposition to camp closures is directly related to the interests of girls in individual troops and service units.

"You have your troops who don't like to camp, so they probably don't care that the camps sold," she said. "But then you have the troops that are very active in camping. They love it.

"I would say that the majority of the people in our service unit (Belleville and Swansea) were not happy with the sale of the camps."

The loss of Camp Butterfly was particularly hard for Durbin, even though it was in Missouri, because its 961 acres had rock cliffs for rappelling and two lakes for boating and swimming. Camp Torqua is only 72 acres with no significant water features.

But Durbin still sees Camp Torqua as an important option for troops that don't have easy access to other outdoor-recreation facilities or enough money for rental fees, and as a place for the council to store equipment.

Durbin admits being "biased" because Troop 530 built a sand-volleyball court at Camp Torqua in 2019 as a service project, and it turned out to be more difficult than the girls expected.