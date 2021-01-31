Sally Turner sworn in as state senator, replacing Brady

BLOOMINGTON — Sally Turner was formally sworn in as state senator on Saturday, filling the seat of retiring Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington.

Turner, a Republican of Beason, in a statement said: “I am fully focused and prepared to face these challenges. Our state must get its financial house in order and legislators must ensure that we provide the necessary tools to our citizens and job creator so they can recover from the devastating effects this virus has had on our economy."

She is a former Logan County clerk.

Macon County GOP officials picked her from a field of nine candidates.

“I hope to be a resource for the residents of the 44th district during my time in office. I encourage all of my constituents to reach out so I can best represent your interests as we steer Illinois back on track," she said.

Brady was in office for nearly six terms.

Here are the 3 locations being considered for Bloomington transportation center

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0