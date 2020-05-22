Salons, gyms desperate to reopen navigate complexities of Pritzker’s Illinois stay-at-home order

The department has decided whether golf should be allowed (approved) and whether to make a distinction between drive-in movie theaters and indoor theaters (drive-ins may open). An agency employee sent a letter to a different salon owner last week noting that “the hair extensions you provide prevents physical and psychological harm.”

Someone forwarded that letter to Craig-Shaffer, and she decided to call DeVore, who is representing small businesses trying to reopen in 47 Illinois counties. DeVore said some of the rules under Pritzker’s plan are being “irrationally,” and “sometimes erroneously,” applied.

DeVore said small-business owners, such as one family-owned group of gyms he represents in Champaign County, were being kept closed while gyms housed within hotels were allowed to reopen according to Pritzker’s latest stay-at-home order. The ability of gyms within hotels to open is written directly into the executive order.

Dan Gordon is one of DeVore’s clients and the owner of six gyms called The Zone. Acting on DeVore’s legal advice, Gordon sent a letter to his local health board for each gym, many of which are in different counties. Five of the six did not receive an objection from the local health board within 48 hours, which is the strategy DeVore has been using for most of his more than 150 business clients in the state.