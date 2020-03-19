Sangamon County COVID-19 patient has died, officials confirm

SPRINGFIELD — A 71-year-old woman being treated for COVID-19 has died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, authorities said Thursday.

The patient was a Florida resident who had been visiting the Springfield area when she became ill. She had been the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Sangamon County and is the first death in the area.

Officials first announced the woman's diagnosis on Saturday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are providing new totals and other information each afternoon. On Wednesday, they announced 128 new cases, bringing the state total to 288, and warned that the numbers would get higher before they decreased.