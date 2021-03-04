Scholarships help students earn nurse practitioner degrees, keep quality health care in rural Illinois

“It’s the need, the need to have medical staff in rural areas,” Gallivan said. “A lot of these rural areas are like a food desert. Some of these farmers might have to drive an hour or more to a clinic.”

For students to be eligible, they must commit to working two years in Illinois per scholarship. Megan Tuetken, of Irving, a village of fewer than 400 an hour’s drive south of Springfield, plans to apply for her third scholarship, meaning if she gets it, she’ll be on the hook for six years in Illinois — which poses zero issues. Her family and her husband’s family have farmed the area for generations. In fact, before building his own home, her cousin lived in the same house on a centennial farm that was home to their grandparents and great-grandparents.

“I don’t know that there’s anywhere else we’d ever go, or anything else we would do,” Tuetken said. “The land has been in our family for years.”

Same goes for Kentner, who is Bismarck born and bred.

“I’ve always enjoyed the small-town setting,” he said. “It was just always a goal of mine to provide care in this setting. It’s where I want to raise my family. There’s a huge need in underserved communities like this one.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}