Second-dose confusion lingers over first two days of United Center vaccinations, but changes expected Thursday

CHICAGO — People getting vaccinated at the United Center on Tuesday and Wednesday did not get their second-dose appointments confirmed on-site, officials said, despite earlier promises to the contrary.

For those first two days that Chicago’s latest large vaccination center opened, the second-dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine were instead “automatically scheduled” with details to arrive later via text and email, according to a Wednesday statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The statement added that starting Thursday, appointments for second doses will be made on-site, which is the process officials had earlier described. As recently as Tuesday, Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady answered a viewer during a virtual question-and-answer session who inquired about how to get a second dose after an initial shot at the United Center.

“You will have that second-dose appointment made, three weeks later approximately, before you leave the United Center,” Arwady responded.