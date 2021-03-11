Second-dose confusion lingers over first two days of United Center vaccinations, but changes expected Thursday

CHICAGO — People getting vaccinated at the United Center on Tuesday and Wednesday did not get their second-dose appointments confirmed on-site, officials said, despite earlier promises to the contrary.
For those first two days that Chicago’s latest large vaccination center opened, the second-dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine were instead “automatically scheduled” with details to arrive later via text and email, according to a Wednesday statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health.
The statement added that starting Thursday, appointments for second doses will be made on-site, which is the process officials had earlier described. As recently as Tuesday, Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady answered a viewer during a virtual question-and-answer session who inquired about how to get a second dose after an initial shot at the United Center.
“You will have that second-dose appointment made, three weeks later approximately, before you leave the United Center,” Arwady responded.
But for those who already cycled through the United Center for shots, questions remained on the specifics of the second appointment. Soo Jong, a 65-year-old Edgewater resident who had posed the question about the second dose to Arwady, said Wednesday afternoon that her follow-up text did not include a link to register for the United Center again.
“Thank you for receiving your COVID-19 vaccine,” the text shared with the Tribune reads. “If this was your first vaccine, please ensure that you schedule your follow-up appointment in a timely manner. Visit https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov/ for more information.”
The link directs to a statewide vaccination list that does not include the United Center as an option. A health department spokesman said the agency would “look into that.”
Moreover, the department said officials are having trouble contacting some people.
“Unfortunately some people who do not have cellphones or email addresses did not receive this notification,” the department statement said. “Those individuals can call the city hotline (312) 746-4835 to schedule or confirm their appointments.”
The federally run United Center mass vaccination site opened Tuesday after initially being heralded as a source for a much-needed influx of coronavirus inoculations for all eligible Illinois residents under phase 1b. Shifting guidelines, however, have dogged its rollout. The original plan was to allow Illinois residents 65 and older to register last week until 4 p.m. Sunday, when slots would open up to any Illinoisan with certain health conditions or a front-line essential service job. A last-minute change to restrict sign-ups to only Chicagoans and, later, suburban Cook County residents, threw off some residents.
The change in eligibility for the United Center was made over concerns from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that not enough Chicago residents were getting appointments, undermining a common goal of equitable vaccine distribution to communities hardest hit by the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Chicago unveiled a website for residents of five ZIP codes on the South and West sides — 60608, 60619, 60620, 60649 and 60652 — to sign up for United Center slots: events.juvare.com/chicago/ucpod with the voucher code “ccvichicago.”
Suburban Cook County residents continue to wait for updated information on United Center signups. An announcement is expected later this week, and Arwady has said the county will follow a similar approach of identifying ZIP codes with high coronavirus infection and death rates for prioritization.
For residents outside Cook County, the state will redirect the remaining portion of its allocated United Center vaccines — 10% of the roughly expected 336,000 doses — to federal mobile vaccination teams, targeting hard-hit communities in the rest of the suburbs and other parts of the state.