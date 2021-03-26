Second Wall street agency upgrades Illinois financial outlook to stable, citing federal aid, performance during pandemic

Illinois is in line for $7.5 billion in direct aid from the relief package President Joe Biden signed earlier this month, with another $6 billion headed to local governments, roughly a third of which will go to Chicago.

The state, local governments and other public agencies also are set to receive billions of dollars in additional federal funding to assist with reopening schools, continue coronavirus vaccination and testing efforts, and pay for mass transit operations.

But Moody’s warns that even as the financial risks of the pandemic begin to recede, Illinois continues to face long-term financial challenges because of its massive unfunded pension liabilities. The five statewide pension plans have a combined debt of $141 billion, according to the legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.

The new federal aid comes with few strings attached, but one major restriction is that it can’t be used to fund pensions.

The state borrowed money to balance its budget during the pandemic, including drawing $3.2 billion from a special Federal Reserve program. Illinois was the only state to tap that lifeline.