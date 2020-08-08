Second youth's body recovered from Illinois River at Beardstown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEARDSTOWN -- The bodies of two boys missing since Thursday night in the Illinois River at Beardstown have been recovered.

A 15-year-old's body was found about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in shallow water on the east side of the river, according to public-safety officials.

About 24 hours earlier, the body of his 12-year-old companion was recovered in water near a railroad bridge in Beardstown, which has about 5,500 residents.

"Words can simply not express the sadness our community feels at the loss of these two young people, and our most sincere sympathies are extended to the members of their families," Brian Becker, the Beardstown fire chief, stated in a news release.

Neither boy's identity was revealed, pending notification of relatives. Scott Lummis, the Cass County death investigator, said more information probably would be forthcoming Sunday.

The site where the older boy was found was almost within sight of the sandbar where both children last were seen, according to the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department.

The two apparently were playing in shallow water about 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they waded too far into the river, were caught in the current and disappeared.