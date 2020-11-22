 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See the list: Hundreds of Illinois cities still eligible for COVID-19 relief money
0 comments

See the list: Hundreds of Illinois cities still eligible for COVID-19 relief money

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration is reminding local government officials of a Dec. 1 deadline to submit applications for federal relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress approved so-called Local CURE funds as part of a COVID-19 relief package last spring. The money must be spent by Dec. 30.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity reports that it has initiated the process with the 1,400 eligible government but many have yet to complete required steps.

DCEO said 503 local governments have received or will receive a total of $112 million thus far. But more than 400 government bodies are still eligible and have not completed applications.

Eligible costs incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 include payrolls for public health and public safety, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, emergency medical expenses, and public health spending necessary to comply with government orders.

Money not spent by year's end is returned to the federal government. 

See the list: 

Download PDF Local CURE Program - list of governments

The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ann Simmons, mother of Rica Rountree, reacts to Cynthia Baker’s life sentence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News