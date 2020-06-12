Seeking to cut wait times, Illinois Secretary of State’s office launches online pre-registration for licenses, ID cards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is launching an online preregistration program for driver’s licenses and ID cards in an effort to speed up wait times at driver’s service facilities.

Residents can access a preregistration application for a driver’s license or identification card at cyberdriveillinois.com. The form covers some of the information that a Secretary of State’s office employee would normally have to take down during a visit to a state facility.

The preregistration process is only available to those who have an Illinois driver’s license or ID card that is not suspended, canceled, revoked or expired for more than a year.

The online form will allow customers to choose a license type; an application type; make any needed corrections to the information that’s on file; enter data from required documents, such as a birth certificate, and print a receipt with a bar code. The form and all required paperwork for verification will then have to be brought to the driver’s services facility.

Since reopening after coronavirus-related closures, driver’s services facilities are only open to new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and vehicle transactions through the end of July.