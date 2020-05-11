Self-employed in Illinois begin to apply for unemployment benefits, but there’s a catch

Self-employed workers such as piano teachers and web designers started applying for newly available unemployment benefits on Monday through a new state application portal, but there’s a catch — first they must apply, and get rejected, for regular unemployment benefits.
The extra step provided a fresh source of frustration for self-employed workers, who had previously been told they needed to wait to apply for benefits under the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security said on its web site last Wednesday that workers who believe they are eligible for the new federal benefits under the “Pandemic Unemployment Act” must apply for regular unemployment insurance as a “mandatory first step.” If applicants get an eligibility finding of $0, they can then appeal that decision by providing proof of wages earned, or submit a claim through the new “PUA” portal, the state said.
“This is so confusing and frustrating,” said Nancy Minard, 55, of Wood Dale,an independent meeting planner. She said that the state’s web site had been telling self-employed people throughout April not to apply for benefits, but then changed instructions last week. She applied on Sunday, and is now waiting for news.
Employment lawyer Jeremy Glenn said it has been complicated for states to set up systems for awarding assistance to the self employed.
“It’s a product of the complexity of the system, and the number of people who would apply,” said Glenn, member of Cozen O’Connor’s national labor and employment practice and the Chicago office’s managing partner. “Nothing like this existed before.”
The self-employed have already faced weeks of waiting under the federal coronavirus relief act, which was signed into law on March 27. It then took the federal government more than a week to provide guidance to states on administering help for the self-employed, and the states had to set up a way to evaluate claims.
The big issue was that state agencies are ordinarily set up to evaluate unemployment insurance claims using the W-2 tax form filed by companies to report wages, tips, and other compensation paid to employees. But the self-employed receive a different tax form, a 1099-MISC, and may also have to present past income tax returns and other records.
Under the stimulus law, benefits for the self-employed will be calculated based on previous income, and like other jobless workers, they will also be eligible for an additional $600 weekly payment.
About 18% of the state’s workforce is part of the so-called gig economy, according to a report from the ADP Research Institute.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has already been swamped with regular claims for unemployment insurance benefit claims. The department said that it has processed more than a million initial unemployment claims from March 1 through May 2, nearly 12 times the number it processed over the same period in 2019.
There’s an extra layer of confusion for ride-share drivers, according to Chicago Rideshare Advocates, which represents drivers. The group said it has learned that the state does not consider Uber and Lyft drivers independent contractors, so they can apply for regular benefits and did not have to wait to apply for self-employment benefits.
But the advocacy group did not learn this information until the middle of last month, and has been trying to get the word out to the tens of thousands of drivers who didn’t know about it, said driver and group co-founder Eli Martin .
Asked about unemployment benefits for Uber and Lyft drivers, Department of Employment Security spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco said in an email that it cannot discuss individual employers.
“We encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible to file for regular unemployment benefits,” said Cisco. “In the event they are denied regular benefit , they should submit a PUA application.”
Kelly Pacheco, 40, of Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, a ride-share driver who has not been able to work because of the pandemic, said that the state did a poor job of communicating.
“I kind of assumed it was best to go ahead and apply for regular unemployment first and I’m glad I did that,” said Pacheco, who has been receiving unemployment checks. She is now advising other ride-share drivers on doing their applications, consulting for the law firm LegalRideshare, which specializes in the ride-hailing business.
The question of whether a gig worker is or is not an independent contractor for purposes of unemployment insurance and other protections has become an issue in other states.
For example, California last week sued Uber and Lyft, alleging they incorrectly classified their drivers as independent contractors under the state’s new labor law. On the other side of the country, the New York State Court of Appeals has ruled that workers for the food delivery app Postmates are considered employees for purposes of unemployment benefits.
Representatives for Uber and Lyft were not immediately available to talk about Illinois’ unemployment insurance policies.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!