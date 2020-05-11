Self-employed in Illinois begin to apply for unemployment benefits, but there’s a catch

There’s an extra layer of confusion for ride-share drivers, according to Chicago Rideshare Advocates, which represents drivers. The group said it has learned that the state does not consider Uber and Lyft drivers independent contractors, so they can apply for regular benefits and did not have to wait to apply for self-employment benefits.

But the advocacy group did not learn this information until the middle of last month, and has been trying to get the word out to the tens of thousands of drivers who didn’t know about it, said driver and group co-founder Eli Martin .

Asked about unemployment benefits for Uber and Lyft drivers, Department of Employment Security spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco said in an email that it cannot discuss individual employers.

“We encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible to file for regular unemployment benefits,” said Cisco. “In the event they are denied regular benefit , they should submit a PUA application.”

Kelly Pacheco, 40, of Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, a ride-share driver who has not been able to work because of the pandemic, said that the state did a poor job of communicating.