Sen. Tammy Duckworth rebukes Tucker Carlson’s comments on women in military, mocks his dancing skills

Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth joined with top Pentagon and senior military officials Thursday in sharply condemning Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson, who decried efforts to accommodate women in the military while “China’s military becomes more masculine.”

Duckworth, an Iraq War combat veteran who lost her legs after her helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade, took to her campaign’s Twitter page to declare: “F--- Tucker Carlson.”

“While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women,” tweeted Duckworth, who two days earlier used the same forum to announce her 2022 reelection bid.

“Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.”

Duckworth’s reference to dancing was a jab at Carlson, Fox News’ most-watched commentary host, over his showing as a 2006 contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.” He was booted from the show after his first appearance.

The Illinois junior senator added a tweet saying, “...and we all know it was his female partner who did all the hard work” on the dance competition show, referring to professional dancer Elena Grinenko.