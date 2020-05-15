Sen. Tammy Duckworth to interview soon for Joe Biden’s VP pick, Durbin says

A Biden official said the campaign would run a “vigorous vetting process,” but declined to provide any additional details. A Duckworth spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about whether the senator from suburban Hoffman Estates had an interview scheduled or whether she had submitted vetting materials to the campaign.

In a recent appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Duckworth was asked whether she had received vetting materials or questions from Biden’s campaign. She sidestepped the question.

“I want Joe Biden in the White House, and I trust that he’s got a process for putting together the right team to help him do that from the vice president on down to the cabinet members,” Duckworth said. “I personally have always answered the call when my country has asked me to serve.”

Duckworth is a Thai American veteran of the Iraq War who lost both of her legs after the Black Hawk helicopter she was piloting was shot down by a rocket-propelled grenade. She was elected to a northwest suburban congressional district in 2012 and defeated then-U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk for his seat in 2016.