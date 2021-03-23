Senators say they won't back nominees who aren't diverse

WASHINGTON — Two Democratic senators lashed out Tuesday at the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in President Joe Biden's Cabinet and even vowed not to support nominations until the White House better promotes diversity — moves that could stymie their own party's administration in filling key posts.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, one of only two senators of Asian American heritage, said she raised the issue with top Biden advisers on Tuesday and afterward called the situation “not acceptable."

“I’ve been talking to them for months and they’re still not aggressive, so I’m not going to be voting for any nominee from the White House other than diversity nominees,” Duckworth told reporters. “I’ll be a no on everyone until they figure this out.”

That prompted Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, the only other senator of Asian American heritage, to say, “I’m joining her in that." Hirono said they would like the White House to commit to a more diverse representation in the Cabinet and senior White House positions.

Katherine Tai, who is Taiwanese American, is in the Cabinet as Biden's top trade envoy. Dr. Vivek Murthy, the son of Indian parents, was confirmed Tuesday as surgeon general, a sub-Cabinet position.