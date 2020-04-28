Severe storms arriving in Central Illinois. Here's the latest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for part of Central Illinois, with a severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of Central Illinois until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning covers northern Menard, northwestern Logan, southwestern Tazewell and Mason counties, in addition to south-central Marshall, northwestern Woodford and northeastern Peoria counties. Winds and hail are possible.

A watch means conditions are favorable for a storm. A warning means one is imminent.

Included in the watch area are the counties of Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, McLean, Montgomery, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford.

The National Weather Services said thunderstorms are likely this evening. Some could have damaging winds and large hail, and the possibility of a tornado. The storms will bring cooler overnight temperatures around 50 degrees.