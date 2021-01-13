'She prayed for people that needed prayers' — Central Illinois community seeks answers after two die in shooting

VIRGINIA — Friends and family were left devastated after two Virginia women were shot to death Sunday afternoon in this small Cass County community.

Kathleen G. Wzientek, 68, and Brenda G. Crum, 64, died and a man was injured in a shooting just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Friends are mourning the loss.

"My daughter called me from work and she told me," Bertha "Bert" Slow of Roodhouse said of how she heard of the deaths, which left her and her husband speechless. "I was like, 'What? What's going on?'"

Slow's daughter called because she didn't want her mother to learn of Crum's death on Facebook, Slow said.

"I felt a lot of sadness," she said.

Illinois Conservation Police in rural Morgan County arrested Robert D. Harris, 71, of Virginia late Sunday in connection with the shooting. He is being held in the Morgan County jail while awaiting formal charges by the Cass County State's Attorney's Office.

Deputies were called about 1 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at 140 S. East St.

Crum and Wzientek were pronounced dead at the scene, while a man suffered minor injuries, Sheriff Devron Ohrn said.