Shortages of COVID-19 vaccine make Springfield seniors frustrated, desperate detectives

Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokeswoman for Pritzker, said the governor's office is working with the Illinois Department on Aging, an agency controlled by the governor, "to make sure seniors have assistance and the tools they need to navigate the system." She said more details on those new tools may be available in the next few days.

Jones, who is fighting lymphoma, said he has been reading the newspaper closely every day to make sure knows when the Sangamon County Department of Public Health receives enough vaccine to accept inoculation appointments for people other than those 85 and older.

"I'm worried that I will miss it," he said.

Depending on supplies, the department also is making appointments for people 65 and older who are accompanying vaccine seekers 85 and older, but most appointments are booked through mid-March, department spokesman Jeff Wilhite said.

Jones said he and his wife aren't good with computers, so communication by phone is best for them in setting up appointments.

Thanksgiving and Christmas of 2020 were the first times in Susan Jones' life that she hasn't been able to spend time indoors with her children and grandchildren, who are in college now or grown.

Her husband said, "We miss them."