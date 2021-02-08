Should librarians be moved up in the vaccine line? Chicago health commissioner says no

Chicago’s health commissioner on Monday rejected the idea of adding librarians to the ranks of essential workers to get prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine, saying the infection rates aren’t high enough within that group to justify the move.

After a group of progressive aldermen and union leaders last week called for public library workers to be considered front-line workers and moved up the vaccine line, Dr. Allison Arwady said the stats don’t support such a change.

“Librarians in particular ... they are the lowest department for cases, honestly,” Arwady said. Only city public safety workers, teachers and transit workers are among the latest group of those eligible to get vaccinated, with other city workers still waiting their turn.

Making additional exceptions and widening the pool of essential workers will just make it take longer to vaccinate the high risk workers and older adults already in that group, she said.

But North Side Ald. Maria Hadden, 49th, said the “front facing” librarians who interact with the public in city libraries are likely showing much higher rates than Chicago Public Library workers overall.