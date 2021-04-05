 Skip to main content
Sign up for the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine at Woodford County pop-up clinic Wednesday
Sign up for the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine at Woodford County pop-up clinic Wednesday

EUREKA — The one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be used during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Goodfield 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7.

Appointments are required. Anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Peoria, Tazewell or Woodford Counties is eligible. Schedule an appointment at events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c55d67ec-c44d-4635-9448-634582da2d28/

The event will happen at Case New Holland, 600 Peoria St. in Goodfield. The Woodford County Health Department is partnering with the Illinois National Guard Rapid Response Team for the event.

A confirmation text and/or email with a QR code will be sent after an appointment is scheduled. Participants must bring the QR code to the clinic, either printed out or on a smartphone. Wear appropriate clothing (like a short sleeve t-shirt) and don't be late — anyone who is more than 10 minutes late could be turned away. Anyone with questions about the vaccine should talk to their doctor before making an appointment.

