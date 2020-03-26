Sister of Illinois’ first coronavirus victim also dies from virus, officials say

CHICAGO — Nine days after a retired nurse from Chicago’s South Side became the first person in Illinois to die from a COVID-19 infection, another member of the woman’s family also succumbed to the deadly disease, the Tribune learned Thursday.

Wanda Bailey, 63, of Crete, died early Wednesday at a hospital in Olympia Fields, according to officials from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Authorities said Bailey died of pneumonia due to a COVID-19 infection with heart disease, hypertension and lung disease listed as contributing factors. Her death was ruled natural, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Bailey, one of nine siblings in a tight-knit family, is an older sister of Patricia Frieson, public records showed. A Waukegan funeral home confirmed it is handling arrangements for both sisters.

Frieson, 61, died March 16 after testing positive for the new coronavirus. She was the state’s first fatal case, according to public health officials.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the family could not be immediately reached late Thursday.