SIU alumna makes film set in the Carbondale she remembers, loves

So, instead she highlighted trips to the lake and parties at the school's unofficial creative writers house.

While the movie is set in Carbondale, Rey said the dream of shooting the entire film on location was nixed by funding issues -- bringing cast and crew from Chicago would have been too costly, she said. But, she made it work by grabbing establishing shots around town -- locals will recognize Longbranch and other Carbondale mainstays.

The film has been a long time in the making -- Rey's last offering came in 2015, but she told The Southern she was surprised "how relevant it was going to be with a global pandemic when everyone's expectations have been flipped." Weddings were postponed, events were canceled and in all of it Rey found her life imitating art, somewhat.

Rey was slated to debut "I Used to Go Here" at this year's South by Southwest film festival. But, it was cut down when the festival was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. A premiere at the art festival can bring waves of success for filmmakers and without it, Rey said she had to fall back on her roots as an indie movie maker.