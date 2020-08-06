SIU alumna makes film set in the Carbondale she remembers, loves

CARBONDALE -- In her latest film, director and SIU alumna Kris Rey portrays the college she remembers and the town she loves.
"I Used to Go Here" is a film about expectations -- the lead character, Kate, is a struggling author who finds herself with slower-than-expected sales for her debut novel and suddenly has her book tour cancelled. Returning back to her alma mater, a thinly veiled SIU, Kate explores her old stomping grounds of Carbondale.
Kate, who is played by actress Gillian Jacobs, struggles with her own expectations of success as well as the expectations others have of her. A great example of this in the film is Kate lining up with her friends for a photo, everyone with their baby bump but her -- she holds her book instead.
Rey said she wanted to make a movie that reflected the college experience she personally had in Carbondale -- she graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2003.
"To me I had, like, the perfect college experience," Rey said, adding that it's one she hasn't seen much in film or on TV. She said normally producers get very general with the way they show the college experience and usually it is told through the lens of Greek life.
But that's not what Rey knew.
"I was trying to hone in on the vibe I felt in college, which was a very lovely vibe," she said.
So, instead she highlighted trips to the lake and parties at the school's unofficial creative writers house.
While the movie is set in Carbondale, Rey said the dream of shooting the entire film on location was nixed by funding issues -- bringing cast and crew from Chicago would have been too costly, she said. But, she made it work by grabbing establishing shots around town -- locals will recognize Longbranch and other Carbondale mainstays.
The film has been a long time in the making -- Rey's last offering came in 2015, but she told The Southern she was surprised "how relevant it was going to be with a global pandemic when everyone's expectations have been flipped." Weddings were postponed, events were canceled and in all of it Rey found her life imitating art, somewhat.
Rey was slated to debut "I Used to Go Here" at this year's South by Southwest film festival. But, it was cut down when the festival was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. A premiere at the art festival can bring waves of success for filmmakers and without it, Rey said she had to fall back on her roots as an indie movie maker.
She said no one will ever care more about a project than the artist who made it, so she kicked into self-promotion mode. She said the work is paying off with good reviews -- film review site Rotten Tomatoes has "I Used to Go Here" rated at 84%.
She even got to debut the film this summer despite the quarantine -- it was hosted at a drive-in theater in the Chicagoland area.
Despite the struggles of reimagining the release of her film, Rey is still left with a piece of work she is proud of and one that encapsulates fond feelings and memories of a place she loves.
"I can't speak highly enough of how great my experience was and how much I love that town," Rey said.
"I Used to Go Here," stars Jacobs and Jemaine Clement and will be available Friday through major video on demand services.
