SIU Carbondale chancellor says university could return to in-person learning this fall

"If we went backwards in any given time ... we would probably have to revert back to where we were this spring," Lane said.

Lane said it's his hope that SIU can again offer 80% of its classes on campus in the fall. However, he said, social distancing will still be practiced in the classrooms and lecture halls. He said if enrollment exceeds what is safe to have in a classroom, then students could be directed to an online option. Lane said space all over campus will be used to make sure classes can be offered safely. This is one advantage, Lane said, of enrollment not being as high as it once was — there is space to spread out. A temporary good, he said, for something he wants to see change.

When asked, Lane said plans for the fall have not required any bargaining with the Faculty Association, which represents tenure-track faculty at the university. Anne Fletcher, FA president, said in an email Friday that should the need arise, the FA would be ready to engage in collective bargaining.

Lane said many have voiced a hope to return to campus this fall — he said it could actually be part of the decision-making for some incoming freshmen and returning students. If done safely, Lane said, "it could make us more attractive."

In his post, Lane praised efforts made by SIU faculty, staff and students. He said SIU is in a place to possibly return to in-person classes this fall because of the "collective efforts of Salukis."

