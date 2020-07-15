SIU president praises Trump administration's decision to rescind rule on foreign students

CARBONDALE -- Southern Illinois University System President Dan Mahony on Tuesday thanked higher education leaders, advocacy organizations and elected officials at the state and federal levels who advocated for rescinding a federal directive that could have yanked visas from international students taking only online courses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mahony said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement rule affecting student visas threatened to stifle SIU's ability "to provide full educational opportunities to our international students."
The federal government rescinded the rule in the face of eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities.
The decision was announced at the start of a hearing in a federal lawsuit in Boston brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said federal immigration authorities agreed to pull the July 6 directive and "return to the status quo."
A lawyer representing the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said only that the judge's characterization was correct.
The announcement brings relief to thousands of foreign students who had been at risk of being deported from the country, along with hundreds of universities that were scrambling to reassess their plans for the fall in light of the policy.
SIU is reopening campus and welcoming back students next month for the start of the fall semester, meaning that most international students likely could have met the federal government's requirement for taking at least one in-person class, at least initially. SIU plans to offer a mix of in-person, online and hybrid courses.
But Mahony told reporters last week that he was concerned with how the rule could affect international students if SIU had to suddenly switch to an online-only format in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.
SIU hosts a sizable population of international students. Last spring, about 1,200 students from foreign countries were enrolled in classes between the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses and the School of Medicine.
"Over the majority of the life of our system, international students have provided an incredible richness that has added to both the academic and the cultural success of our campuses, state and nation," Mahony said. "Now was not the time to close our doors to those who contribute both academically and economically to our communities. We appreciate the efforts of all our elected officials who joined us in this effort."
With the policy rescinded, ICE will revert to a directive from March that suspended typical limits around online education for foreign students.
Under the policy, international students in the U.S. would have been forbidden from taking all their courses online this fall. New visas would not have been issued to students at schools planning to provide all classes online. Students already in the U.S. would have faced deportation if they didn't transfer schools or leave the country voluntarily.
Immigration officials issued the policy last week, reversing earlier guidance from March 13 telling colleges that limits around online education would be suspended during the pandemic. University leaders believed the rule was part of President Donald Trump's effort to pressure the nation's schools and colleges to reopen this fall even as new virus cases rise.
The policy drew sharp backlash from higher education institutions, with more than 200 signing court briefs supporting the challenge by Harvard and MIT. Colleges said the policy would put students' safety at risk and hurt schools financially. Many schools rely on tuition from international students, and some stood to lose millions of dollars in revenue if the rule had taken hold.
The suit noted that Trump's national emergency declaration has not been rescinded and that virus cases are spiking in some regions.
Immigration officials, however, argued that they told colleges all along that any guidance prompted by the pandemic was subject to change. They said the rule was consistent with existing law barring international students from taking classes entirely online. Federal officials said they were providing leniency by allowing students to keep their visas even if they study online from abroad.
-- AP reporter Sophia Tareen in Chicago contributed to this report.
