Six Flags Great America plans spring opening with new reservation system and 4,000 Illinois workers

CHICAGO — Six Flags plans to reopen its theme park and water parks in Illinois this spring, with a reservation system, on-site temperature checks and mask requirements.

Six Flags Great America plans to open April 24, with water parks Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Hurricane Harbor Rockford on May 29. The company is hiring 4,000 seasonal workers in Illinois, said spokeswoman Sandra Daniels.

The company, based in Arlington, Texas, is instituting an online advance reservation system to help control capacity. People will be able to go online, answer a series of health questions, select a date to visit and purchase tickets. Same-day reservations typically are available, but not all time slots may be open, the company said.

The parks are installing a touchless health screening system that will monitor visitors’ temperatures as they enter the park. If the system senses a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, the person will be taken to a separate area and rechecked. Anyone with a confirmed temperature of that level or higher will be asked to leave the property, Daniels said.

A mask requirement will be in place for visitors age 2 and older. Markers on the ground will be used to maintain social distancing in the lines for rides and in dining areas.