Six Flags park settling lawsuit over fingerprints for $36M

Six Flags was accused of violating an Illinois law that requires companies to get permission before using certain technologies to identify customers. The company denied that it was collecting biometric identifiers and claimed visitors had given consent.
The Illinois Supreme Court in 2019 allowed the class-action case to continue, saying the privacy law doesn't require someone to show an actual injury such as identify theft.
A final hearing in a Lake County court is scheduled for Oct. 29. Lawyers are seeking a third of the settlement for legal fees.
Christina Raines said she is sharing her “truth” for the first time after standing by Peterson while he was under suspicion in the 2007 disappearance of Stacy Peterson and the 2004 death of Kathleen Savio. Catch her interview at 9 p.m. tonight on Lifetime's “Cellmate Secrets."
A 24-year-old Illinois man was hit with federal charges Tuesday alleging he posted video of himself on Instagram storming the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 siege while wearing a designer coat and pro-Trump hat.
A former Naperville man has been charged with first-degree murder in the 1972 stabbing death of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson, linked to the case through DNA evidence and genealogy, Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said Friday.