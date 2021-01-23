Small-business PPP loans are flowing, and more aid could be on the way. Here’s what’s available.

Shuttered Venue Operators Grant

The Small Business Administration is overseeing a new $15 billion grant program for live event venues and promoters that have been shut down for much of the pandemic.

Priority will go to venues suffering the steepest financial losses. Only those that lost 90% or more of their revenue between April and December will be able to apply in the first two weeks after the program opens. Applicants can receive up to $10 million and $2 billion has been set aside for businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Venues interested in receiving grants cannot also seek new PPP loans, though venues that got a PPP loan before Dec. 27 are eligible. The Small Business Administration has not said when it will begin taking applications.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans

Another Small Business Administration effort is Economic Injury Disaster Loans, designed to cover working capital and operating expenses. The loans will be available through the end of the year, said spokeswoman Andrea Roebker.

There is also new funding for a related grant program that ran out of funding, though only businesses that applied previously and were turned down or received less than the full $10,000 grant are eligible.