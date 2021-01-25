Small departments worry about cost of body cameras required by Illinois police reform bill

The SPD had a budget of $51.3 million in fiscal year 2021 with 242 officers.

Rochester Police Chief Kaleb Johnson said the cost of purchasing, storing and managing the cameras were all things he was going to have to consider to comply with the law.

Rochester has 12 officers with a budget of $859,450.

"You're going to have some communities that can't afford this that won't comply, and you'll have some sort of litigation. The only other recourse is pass (the cost) to taxpayers, and residents have to pay for this now," Black said.

The cost of body cameras depends on numerous factors. In addition to the cost Johnson mentioned, other factors such as what the camera does can make some cameras more expensive than others. Black said vendors offer a range of options from standard cameras to more expensive ones with more capabilities, such as turning on automatically at the sound of gunfire or GPS location.

According to a 2018 report by the Police Executive Forum, the cost for a single camera per year has a wide range. The device could cost as little as $120. But when adding other factors like storage, the cost tops $1,000. While Springfield Police pay about $1,000 annually for a single camera, Phoenix, Arizona police paid $2,883 per camera.