Small plane crashes north of Chatham; no injuries reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed Friday afternoon into an open field north of Chatham.

The plane crashed into a field north of Mansion Road near Wagon Ford Road around 3:19 p.m., Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell confirmed.

The 24-year-old female pilot and a 12-year-old female passenger were en route from St. Louis to Chicago.

"She came on cloud cover and was not able to fly the plane on instruments," Campbell said. "She dropped down below the cloud cover and evidently she was too over the ground, and she had a crash landing in the field."

Though the plane slipped over in the wet field, both occupants emerged from the plane with no reported injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0