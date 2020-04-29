Smartphone location data can tell if people stay home during the pandemic. Experts worry users are sacrificing privacy for safety.

Users typically benefit from allowing apps to know their location. A retail brand, for example, might push coupons to users’ phones when they’re near a store.

But by allowing their devices to collect data on their location, consumers are agreeing to share important details about their whereabouts that could be used for more than marketing.

“We’ve been trading privacy for convenience for a long time now,” Gunkel said. “Now we’re being asked to trade privacy for safety, and I think more and more people are willing to make that trade … because now it’s a matter of life and death.”

The question, Gunkel said, is how much privacy are people willing to give up to stay safe, and is there an expiration date on that privacy trade-off?

Some tech companies that have started putting out reports using location data have made their own promises. Google, for example, said its coronavirus-related data sets will only be available for as long as public health officials need them.