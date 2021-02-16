Snowstorm causes 100-plus Chicago vaccine sites to miss shipments, but city’s public health commissioner says doses will come soon

More than a hundred vaccine sites in Chicago didn’t get their shipments Tuesday following a heavy snowstorm overnight, the city’s public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said while promising people will get their appointments rescheduled and doses will not go to waste.

Because most of the city’s vaccine supply comes from Tennessee, one of the many Southern states that this week’s winter storm brought to a standstill, more than 100 vaccine providers did not get their expected shipments Tuesday, Arwady said during an online question-and-answer session. That led to wide-scale appointment cancellations, including at city-run mass vaccination sites, but Arwady said those slots will be rescheduled.

“We can control a lot of things, but we can’t control the weather,” Arwady said. “Obviously we can’t have people coming if we don’t have vaccine to put in arms.”

Typically Chicago’s weekly vaccine shipments come between Monday and Wednesday, but with the Presidents Day holiday falling on Monday and the snowstorm effecting Tuesday, that timeline will be delayed this week, Arwady said. She said she projects the shipment won’t take longer than a few days to arrive, and in the meantime there is no concern of the doses spoiling because the storage facilities have the proper temperature controls.