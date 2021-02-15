Social distancing, masking not going away anytime soon, public health director says

Q: Isn't this the same advice you gave around the Christmas and New Year's holidays about avoiding indoor get-togethers with people outside your own household?

A: "It is for now, until we get a much larger swath of the population vaccinated. I know people who are eager to see their grandchildren that they haven't seen in almost a year, but those grandchildren wouldn't be immunized, so we don't want to pass any infections on to the grandchildren, who then might go on to infect other high-risk adults.

"I think it is important what one person getting their vaccine means and what it doesn't mean. The one person getting their vaccine doesn't mean that the pandemic is over and that masks go away and that large parties should become the way of the day. That only becomes a thing when you're thinking about 80% of the population being vaccinated, but obviously we're not there yet."

Q: Do you think people will like hearing this news?