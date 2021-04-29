Some Chicagoans welcoming loosened CDC rules, others find it harder to let go of a new habit

America and masks have had a complicated relationship during this pandemic, even in the places where state officials haven’t tried to turn the featherweight little face-hole blockers into symbols of an oppressive government.
But a semi-random sampling of Chicagoans this week after the Centers for Disease Control officially OK’d maskelessness under certain conditions found a populace that’s happy to have some reins removed but still pretty amenable to the idea of covering up for the sake of themselves and others — you know, the way doctors have done for decades.
“I’m vaccinated and I’m wearing a mask even outside,” pronounced Alan Singleton as he loaded his clubs into the truck after finishing a round of golf at the city’s West Side Columbus Park course Tuesday afternoon.
A big reason for that is “my wife’s a nurse and a paranoid schizophrenic,” the telecommunications manager said, with only a touch of hyperbole.
Moreover, his extended family was hit hard by COVID-19, the Austin resident said, and he has to weigh the caution born of that personal experience against the freedom offered by the new CDC guidelines, issued Tuesday.
The leading federal public health agency made it official that vaccinated people can be maskless outdoors safely in situations except for those involving packed, largely stationary crowds. Unvaccinated people, meanwhile, can be maskless when they are solo or with friends and family and socially distanced outdoors, as on a hike, or in a small outdoor gathering with vaccinated people they know.
Meanwhile, the state shifted its masking rules to align with the CDC’s, and the city announced still undetailed plans for a kind of vaccination passport that would grant access to outdoor events favored by younger people, such as concerts.
Officials at all levels acknowledged that loosening the masking rules is both a response to the evolving science and a means to incentivize vaccination, to demonstrate that getting the shots brings a tangible personal reward over even ahead of the one that would come from achieving herd immunity.
Still, it can be a distance between a government agency saying something is OK and people incorporating that thing into their behavior.
“This is the question everybody’s asking: Should you continue to wear the mask?” said Singleton, 58. “I might go a long time with mine. I’m older. I’ve got underlying conditions. I’m vaccinated, but nothing in life is 100 %.”
As significant as is the public health aspect of masking — which has had benefits beyond COVID-19 protection, such as the dramatic decline in seasonal flu this past year — the psychological challenges of changing learned behaviors are nothing to sneeze at, said clinical psychologist Todd DuBose.
“I think there’s a little bit of agoraphobia in us from this Zoom life” of the past year, said DuBose. “Will we want to move out of Zoom world? I’m hoping it’s going to be like riding a bicycle.”
DuBose was not demonstrating agoraphobia — fear of leaving the house and entering crowded or public places — as he walked his French bulldog Kodi in the South Loop Wednesday morning.
Already vaccinated, he was maskless outside on the almost empty sidewalk on the breezy morning, all conditions that the CDC says make it OK for leaving your lower face uncovered.
DuBose, a professor at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, said he is “excited to be outside” and moving back toward pre-pandemic normalcy. But as a COVID long-hauler — someone’s who has had the virus and still experiences health effects — he wants to remain cautious because he is “worried we might have another spike” in infections.
Beyond its physical function, masking, of course, is a significant symbol of the changes people have had to make during the pandemic, the sacrifice of some personal choice in how to dress for the sake of a greater good.
“Rather than fighting each other, we need to try for a both-and, win-win,” DuBose said. “And I think the new mask mandate is exactly that.”
Just around the corner, pediatrician Rebekah Fenton was walking her border collie-poodle mix, Pepper. (Although both maskless, Pepper and Kodi, it should be noted, appeared to be very good boys.)
Fenton, who has been vaccinated, was wearing her mask and said she’s a little hesitant about fully embracing the new CDC rules for outdoor mask-wearing, largely because it risks introducing a new dynamic into public interactions: Who is vaccinated and who isn’t, who is behaving well and who might not be.
Under this logic, it can be simpler and, in a way, easier on everyone, to keep wearing a mask. Plus, she pointed out the ancillary benefits of all the attention being paid to viral spread, as in her field where bronchiolitis, a typically common lower respiratory tract infection causing pediatric ward admissions, just is not being seen this year.
On a personal level, being vaccinated has meant a need to “retrain my brain,” she said. When she visited recently with her vaccinated parents, “I had to remind myself that I could stop and give them a hug,” said Fenton.
Some things will not and should not change under the new rules. “CDC says, even without masks in non-crowded outdoor spaces, men still cannot tell us to smile,” public health reporter Chelsea Cirruzzo joked on Twitter after the new rule came out.
Funny in another way was Patrick Lee, 26, being interviewed about masking and the new CDC rules as he waited to tee off at Columbus golf course.
It was the second time local media have sought his man-on-the-street opinion on masking, said the sales worker, the first one coming from a TV news reporter back in October.
Maybe that’s just a coincidence. More likely, it’s an illustration of how steady the public interest has been in questions of COVID prevention.
“Everyone’s ready for it to be back to normal,” Lee said.
Over by the course’s practice area, a man sitting in a lawn chair said that despite his caution toward COVID and his concern about new variants, he has not been inoculated.
“I’m an old Black man who’s gotten skeptical,” said the man, who gave his name as Archie and his age as 80.
Holding his mask in his hand as he watched a friend work on chip shots, he pointed to one of the tables by the starter’s hut. “If I’m at that table, I’ll put it on, but sitting here in the breeze, it’s fine,” he said.
Will Campbell, 43, an Oak Park resident who stopped by the course to talk with folks after work, said he intends to keep up with social distancing and/or masking.
“If I get within six feet I have the respect to put one on,” said the food services salesman. “If somebody walks within my space, I back them up. I say, ‘Gimme six feet. I can hear you just fine from there.’”
Now that he’s vaccinated, though, he was willing to break that rule for someone close to him. “I had a moment this past week where I did see my mom,” Campbell said. “I told her when I see her, I’m going to give you the best hug you’ve had. And I did that.”
Waiting for his tee time, golfer Mason Roadcamp said that, all in all, the new guidelines make sense. “You can ease up on the mask restrictions once people get vaccinated,” he said. “Otherwise, what’s the point of the vaccination?”