Some Chicagoans welcoming loosened CDC rules, others find it harder to let go of a new habit

Over by the course’s practice area, a man sitting in a lawn chair said that despite his caution toward COVID and his concern about new variants, he has not been inoculated.

“I’m an old Black man who’s gotten skeptical,” said the man, who gave his name as Archie and his age as 80.

Holding his mask in his hand as he watched a friend work on chip shots, he pointed to one of the tables by the starter’s hut. “If I’m at that table, I’ll put it on, but sitting here in the breeze, it’s fine,” he said.

Will Campbell, 43, an Oak Park resident who stopped by the course to talk with folks after work, said he intends to keep up with social distancing and/or masking.

“If I get within six feet I have the respect to put one on,” said the food services salesman. “If somebody walks within my space, I back them up. I say, ‘Gimme six feet. I can hear you just fine from there.’”

Now that he’s vaccinated, though, he was willing to break that rule for someone close to him. “I had a moment this past week where I did see my mom,” Campbell said. “I told her when I see her, I’m going to give you the best hug you’ve had. And I did that.”

Waiting for his tee time, golfer Mason Roadcamp said that, all in all, the new guidelines make sense. “You can ease up on the mask restrictions once people get vaccinated,” he said. “Otherwise, what’s the point of the vaccination?”

