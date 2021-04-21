Some Illinois hospitals are filling up as COVID-19 cases surge, making ICU beds in tight supply

A number of hospitals in northwest and central Illinois are filling up — and at least one ran out of intensive care unit beds — amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

The spike in cases is being felt across the state, including in the Chicago area where ICU bed availability is also down, though not as severely.

About a half dozen Illinois hospitals operated by OSF HealthCare had at least 90% of their beds filled Tuesday, said Dr. Michael Cruz, chief operating officer.

OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria was at 97% occupancy as of Tuesday morning. OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford was at 96%, and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington had no available intensive care unit beds, Cruz said.

OSF has been transferring patients to other hospitals, both within and outside its system, and moving staff as needed, he said. It’s also been having some patients wait in beds in emergency departments until intensive care unit spots become available.

“The boarding of patients in some of our emergency departments is a real problem because you’re getting suboptimal care if you’re not in the ICU being managed by intensivists,” Cruz said.