Some Illinois parents opt for home schooling instead of sending kids back to school in the fall

Gonzalez is in touch with other parents who already home-school, and do it in groups -- one parent teaches science, another teaches reading. She said she might feel more comfortable with a smaller, contained group, where the parents can share teaching responsibilities and ensure their families are taking similar safety precautions.

“It won’t be easy,” she said. “It’s not like our No. 1 choice here, because it will be a very tough year.”

The Lesters and Gonzalezes said they still plan to send their children to public schools when they feel it is safer.

“It wouldn’t be a permanent solution,” Gonzalez said. “But it would be for the next year at least, to make sure that there aren’t waves of this every now and again.”

Gonzalez said her daughter craves peer-to-peer contact and doesn’t want to stay home from school after months of quarantine. “She does want to go back and be able to play with her friends,” Gonzalez said. So she hopes to add group activities into their home-schooling schedule, and only after assessing safety concerns with those too.