Some unemployed Illinoisans to see delay in benefit payments after getting locked out of their accounts

Some unemployed Illinoisans will see a delay in their benefit payments after they were unable to access the state’s system for certifying benefits earlier this week.

From Monday through Wednesday, a “limited number” of recipients were locked out of their accounts with the Illinois Department of Employment Security, which prevented them from certifying their unemployment status, a critical step to getting paid, according to spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco.

That included people on regular state unemployment benefits and those who are receiving additional weeks of benefits provided by federal pandemic relief legislation. People filing for benefits under the state’s system for self-employed workers were not affected.

The state allows anyone who misses their certification day to make up the process on Thursdays and Fridays, Cisco said. Recipients should expect to be paid two to three days after completing the certification process.

“Anybody that meant to certify Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, that couldn’t do so, should do that today or tomorrow so they don’t see a lapse in benefit payments,” Cisco said.