Some veterans’ families delayed memorial services during COVID-19 pandemic. On Memorial Day, risk is reopening ‘old wounds.’

For some, holding a funeral service at a later date is like “trying to start that (grief cycle) all over again,” Dawson said.

Especially early in the pandemic, many veterans were sent to Lincoln National Cemetery for direct interment, or burial immediately after their death, without a service or memorial, said Antonio Henderson, the cemetery’s assistant director. The cemetery gave those families an option to have memorial services in recent months as pandemic guidelines loosened, which has been “very popular” among military families, Henderson said.

The national cemetery has since expanded capacity limits to match changing guidelines and now provides veterans with a more traditional burial, Henderson said. On May 10, the cemetery welcomed back its full Memorial Squad team, which provides military honors, and everything is “just about” back to normal, Henderson said.

“It’s the last reminder of the service that they gave to the country,” Henderson said. “It also brings closure to the family. It’s not just the husband or wife that’s in the military. It’s also the family as well.”

At the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Cemeteries, the number of burials held steady over the past year, with no notable surges or drops, said Susan Thomas, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Chicago.