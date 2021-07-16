Southern Illinois man electrocuted by power lines while helping person after car crash

BELLEVILLE — A Modoc man died while attempting to help another person whose car had struck a utility pole and rolled over.

Roger Muertz, 57, was electrocuted after making contact with a live power line which had been knocked to the ground by the overturned car, according to the Waterloo Republic-Times.

The vehicle crashed into a pole at about 11 p.m. on Bluff Road at Roscow Hollow Road between Prairie du Rochier and Modoc in rural Randolph County.

The name of the car's driver and details about what led to the crash have not been released. According to Illinois State Police the investigation is still ongoing.

"We're still waiting to interview possible suspects, or people, or witnesses involved," said Acting Lt. Brian Wilson.

Muertz was pronounced dead at the scene. Family and friends haven taken to social media to share tributes to him.

He was a member of several clubs in his area, including Modoc and Waterloo Sportman's Club.

A longtime friend and his cousin's wife, Pam Muertz, said he was loved in his community and that his attempt to help someone in need was typical.

"It's not surprising that he died while helping someone. He was always willing to help," she said. "If he saw someone stranded, he would stop. If someone needed help with a house, he would cancel his plans to help.

"It's horrifying what happened to him but knowing that he was helping someone else ... that's the way he would go."

Pam Muertz recalled how much children loved her friend.

"He loved to play pool," she said. If he would go somewhere with a pool table and there were kids around, he would always show them how to play pool.

"He would play Santa Claus for the family and the kids just adored him. It was like a magnet."

Pam referred to Roger as a "sweetheart," and described him as a jokester who liked to cheer up others.

Pam said two things she will greatly miss about Roger are his smile and laugh.

"It's hard looking at pictures. Seeing him smile and hearing him laugh. He was infectious that way," she said. "He always wanted you to be happy, he was one of those people."

Roger Muertz is survived by his son Edward P. Muertz; parents Richard and Nancy Muertz; sister Tammi Eschmann; aunts; uncles; nephews and nieces, Brittany, Courtney, Heather, Nicole, Danielle, and Cody; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; and friends.

A memorial service will be held in Waterloo at Quernheim Funeral Home, 800 S. Market St., on Saturday, July 17 at 3 p.m.

Memorial visitation is from 4-8 p.m. on July 16 and 1 p.m. until time of service on July 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

