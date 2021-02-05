Southern Illinois University Carbondale sees dip in spring enrollment, but administrators remain optimistic

CARBONDALE — Administrators from Southern Illinois University Carbondale are enthusiastic about its spring retention numbers, although campus enrollment is down overall for the spring semester compared to last year.
A news release announcing the spring enrollment numbers Thursday said this semester, the university has 36% more freshmen than it did last year — 1,056 total this year, with 60 of them first-time students. The release states that about 85% of first-time freshmen who enrolled at SIU Carbondale in the fall returned in the spring.
However, campus enrollment is down overall compared to this time last year — 10,378 currently, compared with 10,779 in spring 2020, according to the numbers released by the university. This represents a decline of 3.7% overall. The university continues to dig its way out of consistent dips in enrollment numbers. Previous reporting by The Southern in 2020 said enrollment has dropped between about 8% and 12% in each of the previous four years.
Austin Lane, the SIU Carbondale chancellor, said that spring enrollment is traditionally significantly lower than the fall due to December graduation. About 870 students graduated in December 2020. Fall 2020 enrollment was 11,366, according to the university news release.
Kim Rendfeld, a university media representative, said in an email to The Southern Thursday that the university did see significant growth of first-time college students in its fall 2020 enrollment — she said it was up 31.2% and that the vast majority returned this spring.
"We continue to focus on fall 2021 enrollment through increased outreach to prospective new and transfer students as well as ongoing student retention efforts," Lane said in Thursday's news release.
Overall, the university is seeing a trend in the right direction, Rendfeld said.
"The fall 2020 enrollment represented a decline of 2.8% from fall 2019. Compared to prior years, this is a significant change in the right direction," she said.
As previously reported, between 2015 and 2019, a period marked with leadership turmoil and turnover, SIU lost about 5,600 students — or roughly 1,400 a year. By comparison, enrollment was down 329 students in fall 2020 from the previous year.
Rendfeld said the university remains cautiously hopeful about this fall's enrollment numbers.
"As smaller classes graduate and we attract and retain larger classes, we should see positive percentages in enrollment growth. It's too early to project fall 2021 enrollment, but our applications and admissions numbers are very promising," Rendfeld said.