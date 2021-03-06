Southwest Illinois nursing home's 'systemic failures' resulted in 8 COVID deaths, state says

NASHVILLE — Eight people died in December as a result of a Washington County nursing home's "systemic failures" to prevent or contain an outbreak of the coronavirus, according to a state inspection report.
They were among 72 residents infected with the virus in a span of about three weeks at Friendship Manor Health Care in Nashville, the report states.
The Illinois Department of Public Health issued Friendship Manor the most serious citation available to regulatory agencies on Dec. 18; it said residents' health and safety was in "immediate jeopardy" based on what it saw.
Friendship Manor Administrator Heather Stich said in response to questions submitted by the BND that the nursing home's leaders "vehemently disagree" with the state's findings because they believe the circumstances were misrepresented.
The state denied Friendship Manor's first attempt at an appeal through a third-party reviewer, CertiServ, but the nursing home plans to try again, according to Stich. She said they requested a hearing before a federal administrative law judge, another option for nursing homes seeking to appeal citations.
Stich said staff shortages have been a challenge for Friendship Manor, like other nursing homes across the country, and that it received little assistance when it sought help. But she says Friendship Manor has closely followed regulations "from the onset of COVID-19," the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The state argues problems started at the nursing home when the first resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 24 and Friendship Manor "failed to complete effective facility disinfection practices" to kill the virus, according to the inspection report.
By Dec. 9, when the state inspector arrived at Friendship Manor, the first three residents had died.
Joyce White, 60, was one of them, according to details from the inspection report verified by her family.
White endured years of health problems before the coronavirus pandemic, so her death just a week after testing positive for COVID-19 came as a surprise to the family, her daughter Elyse Coil said.
"I just couldn't understand how she could go from 'A little bit of a cough, but I'm feeling fine' to gone," Coil said.
The coronavirus can have devastating effects on older people and adults with existing health conditions, according to experts. They have a higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
In Washington County, 70% of the 27 COVID-19 deaths were from long-term care facilities as of the end of February, according to the most recent state statistics.
White's official cause of death was congestive heart failure and diabetes, but a physician told the state he would consider COVID-19 to be a contributing factor. The other seven Friendship Manor residents died from pneumonia and COVID-19, according to the state's inspection report.
Nursing homes are risky settings for transmission. The CDC says the virus spreads most easily when people are gathered together indoors, especially within 6 feet of each other, and an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, sings or even breathes.
The federal agency recommends that nursing homes clean often. But it acknowledges that getting COVID-19 from touching surfaces is less common.
Inspections like the one at Friendship Manor are new, prompted by a federal directive for state agencies to assess nursing homes' preparedness to control the spread of infectious disease during the pandemic in order to protect residents from COVID-19.
The IDPH inspector who traveled to Nashville in December was also investigating four complaints that had been filed against Friendship Manor, the report shows.
The state inspector read Friendship Manor's records, talked to its employees and watched them work over four days.
The inspector found the following five violations, according to the state report:
— The nursing home did not keep two residents with COVID-19 away from residents without it.
— An employee did not assess or quarantine a resident with a cough, one of the symptoms of COVID-19.
— Two employees did not follow the Environmental Protection Agency's or the facility's directions for cleaning.
— Three employees did not wear required personal protective equipment to shield their eyes.
— The nursing home did not stock supplies or hang a sign near a quarantined resident's room, indications for employees who might enter to take precautions.
The IDPH said the "immediate jeopardy" to residents ended Dec. 22 — one month after it started — because Stich developed a deep cleaning regimen for the nursing home and updated staff training in the areas covered in the inspection.
Only three federally-regulated nursing homes in the metro-east had gotten an "immediate jeopardy" citation for violating COVID-19 regulations as of Feb. 11: Friendship Manor in December, Integrity Healthcare of Smithton in September and Granite City's Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in August, according to a BND analysis of publicly available inspection reports for the seven-county area. Feb. 11 was the most recent date of the reports available on the state's website this week.
Melaney Arnold, a spokeswoman for the IDPH, said just 50 of the more than 700 nursing homes in the state received the serious citation in the new inspections in 2020.
What Illinois says Friendship Manor did wrong
No. 1: Nursing home did not isolate residents with COVID-19
Friendship Manor did not move two residents with Alzheimer's from the specialized memory care unit to an isolated area of the nursing home with rooms specifically for residents with COVID-19 when it learned they tested positive.
Stich, the nursing home administrator, told the state inspector that the COVID-19 isolation unit had three unlocked doors leading outside, and they were afraid the infected residents with Alzheimer's would leave the building.
The inspector observed and interviewed four staff members over two days and reported that they did not ask a resident with COVID-19 who was walking the halls in the memory care unit to go back to her room or to put on a face mask and stay at least 6 feet away from others who had not yet been diagnosed with the disease. Experts believe masking and distancing help prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
"We can't stop them, and we can't move them to the COVID-19 unit, and we can't keep them contained," a licensed practical nurse told the state inspector.
Within about two weeks, 15 out of 18 residents in the memory care unit were infected, and two of those residents died, according to the inspection report.
In response to the BND's questions, Stich said that Friendship Manor decided the risks associated with moving the infected residents "far outweighed" the risks of keeping them in the memory care unit.
"Our decision to keep them in our dedicated, secure memory care unit was consistent with CDC guidelines," Stich added. "Moreover, we contacted our local health department, per IDPH guidelines, and the administrator agreed with our decision."
When asked if she agreed with the decision, Washington County Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Lehde said in a statement to the BND that her department's role is "to provide guidance, not be the definitive decision maker for any facility."
"Local health departments are not well versed in the regulations that nursing homes must meet for licensing purposes," Lehde said.
CDC regulations recognize the challenge of keeping dementia patients in their rooms and the risk that creates for other residents who may become exposed to COVID-19. But they also encourage nursing homes to consider safety concerns for dementia patients before moving them to a COVID-19 isolation unit.
"Facilities may determine that it is safer to maintain care of residents with COVID-19 on the memory unit with dedicated personnel," the CDC states.
Friendship Manor had put up a plastic barrier to separate the infected residents' rooms from the other 16 residents' rooms in the memory care unit, according to the state report. But the residents did not stay behind the barrier, and Friendship Manor did not have enough staffing for a 1-to-1 employee to resident ratio to provide constant supervision, Stich told the inspector.
Residents also tried to pull the plastic barrier down, and managers worried they would get tangled in it and hurt themselves, so they removed it and began operating as if all the dementia patients were infected, the inspection report states.
"Memory care residents exposed to COVID-19 were isolated per CDC guidelines by December 18, 2020," Friendship Manor states in its plan to correct the problems cited in the report, which it submitted to Illinois.
No. 2: Employee did not assess, quarantine resident with cough
The state says a licensed practical nurse did not evaluate or quarantine a resident when an aide reported to her one morning that the resident had a new cough, one of the symptoms of COVID-19.
The licensed practical nurse contended that the aide did not tell her about the resident's cough and that she had not heard the resident coughing when she distributed medication that morning, according to the state inspector's account of their interview.
The nursing home performed a rapid test and learned the same day that the resident had COVID-19, the inspection report states.
No. 3: Employees did not clean effectively
Two housekeepers who the inspector observed and interviewed over two days did not leave a disinfectant on surfaces for 10 minutes like the EPA directs to kill the coronavirus.
One of the housekeepers used the same rag, which she periodically dipped in a bucket of disinfectant, to clean a bathroom shared by residents and two residents' rooms. The two residents whose rooms the housekeeper cleaned tested positive for COVID-19 about a week after the observation, according to the report.
The other housekeeper did not wipe down some frequently-touched surfaces — door knobs and light switches — in the room of a resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19 later that day. The housekeeper also told the inspector that she does not get to wipe down another frequently-touched surface — hallway handrails — twice per shift like nursing home managers directed.
Stich, the administrator, said in a statement to the BND that all housekeepers had received and continue to receive training on cleaning to kill the virus.
No. 4: Employees did not wear protective equipment
During an interview with three staff members in Friendship Manor's COVID-19 isolation unit, a certified nursing assistant told the state inspector that she did not think she needed to wear eye protection since she tested positive for COVID-19; a licensed practical nurse referred to glasses as eye protection; and another CNA said she was new and that she was not aware she was supposed to be wearing eye protection.
Stich said the new CNA had received eye protection to wear and was just intimidated by talking to the state inspector, according to the inspection report. The administrator added that eye protection is for protecting staff members from infection, and two of the three employees interviewed had already tested positive for COVID-19.
No. 5: Nursing home did not stock supplies by quarantine room
At one quarantined resident's room door one day during the inspection, there was no sign alerting staff members that he was quarantined, no personal protective equipment for staff members to wear before they went inside the room and no bin for staff members to discard used PPE on their way out.
The director of nursing told the state inspector that they had put signs on the resident's door "but (he) must have taken them down." Employees were putting on their PPE in a neighboring room and discarding it in a room a few doors down from the resident's room, managers told the inspector.
The nursing home received the resident's positive COVID-19 test result the same day as the observation, the inspection report states.
Nursing home inspected amid first COVID outbreak
The state was investigating Friendship Manor during its first outbreak of the coronavirus, nine months into the pandemic.
The outbreak grew to a total of 118 infections — 76 residents and 42 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to Stich. The county health department said Friendship Manor has not reported a new COVID-19 diagnosis since Dec. 28.
A total of 18 people from Friendship Manor have died from COVID-19, according to the IDPH, which reported the most recent death on Feb. 19 in statewide long-term care statistics that are updated weekly.
The initial inspection report on Friendship Manor said "systemic failures" during the outbreak had resulted in 10 resident deaths. The state later determined two of the residents died because of major health issues that did not involve COVID-19, according to Arnold, spokeswoman for the state health department.
'Virtually no staffing assistance' provided despite pleas
Friendship Manor was experiencing shortages of nurses, aides and other employees throughout December while it responded to the coronavirus outbreak, according to information it submitted to the federal government.
Elyse Coil said she tried to be understanding of that challenge when her mother Joyce White told her she could be left waiting for Friendship Manor workers to answer a call light at times.
"I work in a hospital so I get that everybody's busy, everybody's understaffed...I get it," said Coil, a hospital pharmacy technician. "But that's my mom. They're supposed to be there advocating for me because I can't be (there)."
Stich, the administrator, said the 120-bed facility tried accessing local and state resources to bolster its staff, but it received little assistance and sometimes no response at all.
Friendship Manor reported to the IDPH that it was at "crisis staffing levels," advertised its open positions, requested help from staffing agencies and registered with Illinois Helps, a state system to find volunteer health care professionals during the pandemic, according to Stich.
"Despite numerous pleas to multiple local and state resources that can help long-term care facilities like ours, virtually no staffing assistance has been provided to date," she wrote in a statement. "In many cases, we did not even get responses.
"Of those staffing agencies who did return our calls, most eligible staff identified to help refused to work in a COVID positive setting."
In a letter to nursing homes, the IDPH and Department of Healthcare and Family Services said state agencies had relaxed licensing requirements and started Illinois Helps to make more professionals available. But it included a reminder: ensuring adequate staffing levels "is first and foremost the (long-term care) facilities' responsibility." The letter is undated, but it was included in the May 4 memo to Illinois Municipal League members.
Arnold, from the state health department, reiterated nursing homes' responsibility in a recent statement to the BND.
"Long-term care facilities are reimbursed by residents, private insurance or Medicare/Medicaid to provide appropriate care in all situations, including infection prevention," Arnold stated in an email. "Facilities are required to have emergency preparedness plans and adequate staffing for all situations pursuant to state regulations. This can include working with a staffing agency or other facility operators, but it is incumbent upon the facility to provide the services for which they are paid."
Arnold added that Illinois agencies took the steps detailed in the letter to nursing homes because some facilities were not prepared with acceptable emergency staffing plans at the beginning of the pandemic.
The human toll of COVID-19
Elyse Coil saw her mom as unselfish, willing to help other people even through her own personal struggles.
Joyce White raised two children, took care of her in-laws and was active in her community before her longtime health problems worsened and she needed nursing home care, according to Coil.
"She was always the caretaker even though she's had health issues all her life," Coil said.
Friends saw her the same way Coil did. She was caring, kind, sweet, they repeated in their condolences to the family after White died at Friendship Manor on Dec. 9.
Their lengthy separation during the pandemic is only adding to Coil's disbelief following White's death. Nursing homes have been largely locked down since March — with some exceptions — in an effort to help prevent the virus from spreading to residents.
White got a smartphone during the pandemic, and Coil said her mom called and texted often. They had hoped to use the new phone to make a video call and see each other while they were apart. But Coil said her mom died before they could.
"She's known pain all her life," Coil said of her mom's illnesses. "... That's the only comfort I do have is that she's not in pain."
Sanctions nursing homes face for 'immediate jeopardy'
Because "immediate jeopardy" is the most serious citation for nursing homes, it carries the most serious sanctions, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal regulatory agency for the industry.
As of last month, state and federal agencies said they had not yet made a decision about any penalties Friendship Manor, a for-profit nursing home, will face.
They levied over $200,000 in fines against the first two metro-east nursing homes to receive "immediate jeopardy" citations, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
— Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: $242,000 fine ($189,800 from federal and $52,200 from state)
— Integrity Healthcare of Smithton: $232,571 fine ($207,571 from federal and $25,000 from state)
A lawyer for Stearns did not immediately respond to an email or phone call requesting comment about whether the nursing home is appealing the sanctions. Integrity of Smithton Administrator Sara Hoover-Shaw declined to comment.
Illinois' inspection report on Friendship Manor stated that the severity of the nursing home's citation would remain at a level two out of four after "immediate jeopardy" ended because "additional time is needed to evaluate the implementation and effectiveness of the in-service training."
A level two designation is for situations with the potential for "more than minimal harm," according to the federal definition. Level four is "immediate jeopardy" to resident health or safety.
The IDPH will follow up with another inspection at Friendship Manor, according to Arnold, the state spokeswoman.
December 23, 1975 - Carol Rofstad
Carol Rofstad, who was 21 when she was killed, lived in Normal, IL while attending Illinois State University. She was found beaten unconscious about noon December 23, 1975, outside her sorority house at 602 S. Fell Street. The suspected murder weapon, an 18-inch piece of railroad tie, was found nearby. Rofstad wasn't found until roughly 12 hours after the attack. She died Christmas Eve as a result of head injuries.
Two men, one of whom carried a club, were seen between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on December 22, 1975. Both were white males and between the ages of 18 and 25.
At the time of the attack, most students had already left campus for the holiday break. Instead of returning to Elk Grove Village, though, Rofstad had stayed in the Twin Cities to work at a retail store. Money was found in her purse and there was no evidence of sexual assault. Two women, in the sorority house, neither saw nor heard anything unusual.
Anyone with information in this case can call the Normal Police Department at (309) 454-9526, or Crime Stoppers of McLean County at (309) 828-1111.
October 2,1976 - Unidentified Female
On October 2, 1976, a local farmer in unincorporated Seneca, IL, discovered the victim in a ditch along U.S. Route 6, 1/4 mile east of the LaSalle County line. The victim had died from a gun shot wound.
If anyone has any information, please contact Deputy Chief Coroner Brandon Johnson at The Grundy County Coroner's Office at 815-942-3792 or email: bjohnson@grundyco.org.
May 26, 1980 - Diana K. Smith
On May 26, 1980, Illinois State Police Investigations and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office initiated a death investigation reference a white female (SMITH) found badly decomposed on the banks of the Rock River in Barstow, Illinois. Smith (Age 21) was last seen on May 20, 1980 leaving her house to go bowling in Rock Island.
Any persons associated with Smith, or who may have knowledge of her murder are encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 2 Investigations at 815-632-4010, ext. 232.
March 30, 1984 - Lisa Ann Carnes
Lisa Carnes' body was found on March 30, 1984 in a field in rural Massac County near Macedonia Church Road and US Highway 45.
Anyone who has information that may be helpful in solving this crime is asked to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 845-3740.
April 9, 1985 - Unidentified Male
On April 9, 1985, the Adams County Sheriff's Department was notified of the discovery of a deceased unidentified white male (approximately 20-30 years of age). The body was discovered by a private citizen. The body was located near an abandoned rock quarry on property rented by the Western IL Stone Company. This area is in the northwest portion of Adams County, IL (approximately 4 miles east of Meyer, IL) and is a rural area. The property was adjacent to County Road 0543E. Upon arrival officers of the ISP and Adams County Sheriff's Dept. observed the unidentified white male body which was partially covered. An autopsy was performed which concluded the cause of death was the result of multiple blunt trauma to the head and torso. The individual was found wearing "segefield" blue jeans, blue insulated underwear, gray socks (no shoes), a white printed t-shirt was located with the individual with the following printing "Captain Anderson's Restaurant Panama City Beach, FL." Investigators also noted a distinct tattoo on the victim's right forearm (a skeleton holding an inverted shotgun).
If anyone has any information regarding this case they can contact Illinois State Police, Zone 4 Investigations (217-285-2034) or the Adams County Sheriff's Department (217-227-2200).
May 20, 1986 - Kathleen A. Goebeler
On May 20, 1986, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 01 responded to an area of abandoned railroad tracks located on the south side of I-88, milepost 28.5, wherein a citizen had discovered the decomposed skeletal remains of a white female now identified as Kathleen A. Goebeler, DOB: 11-12-1956, 5'01", 105 pounds. Kathleen's maiden name is Johnson. Her last known address was Mckees Rocks, Pennsylvania, which is a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kathleen was last seen between April 11th and 18th, 1986, in Mckees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
It is known that Goebeler would hitchhike as a means of transportation. Goebeler was known to have worked in strip clubs in the Pittsburgh, Pa. area, Atlantic City, New Jersey area and possibly the northwest West Virginia area.
Geographic information regarding the area wherein the female was found: I-88 is an east/west toll way which connects the Quad Cities with Chicago, Illinois (very rural in nature). This location was approximately 120 miles west of Chicago. At the time of death, I-88 was still Illinois Route 5, a four lane highway. The body was found approximately 45' south of the roadway across a barbed wire fence in a sparsely wooded area.
The photo included with this unsolved crime information is a reconstructed photo.
If you have any information please contact Illinois State Police, Zone 2 Investigations at 815-632-4012 or call Crimestoppers at 309/762-9500.
July 20, 1990 - Unidentified Female
On July 20, 1990, at 1:25 p.m., an unidentified, white female body, approximately 5'4"-5'6" tall and 120-130lbs. in weight, was found in a bean field approximately 40 feet north of Lebanon Road, 1/10th of a mile west of the Troy and O'Fallon Road in Jarvis Township, Collinsville, Illinois. The victim's death resulted from multiple cutting and stab wounds to the neck and torso; her fallopian tubes, uterus and ovaries were missing. Evidence of surgical removal could not be determined. No defensive wounds were found on the victim. The body appeared to have been placed at the site two to three days prior to discovery. An image of a heart shaped turquoise ring she was wearing at the time of her discovery is attached, as well as a photograph of a reconstructive sculpture and artist interpretive sketch of her possible appearance before death.
Anyone with any information regarding the identification of the unidentified victim is urged to contact Madison County Sheriff's Department at 618/692-0871 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
October 4, 1990 - Robin Renea Abrams
Robin Renea Abrams was reported missing on October 4, 1990. Abrams was last seen at approximately 4:00 PM, in the area of Goodenow Road, in Beecher, Illinois. At the time of her disappearance, Abrams was 28 years old and was believed to be wearing a black leather jacket, a white, long sleeved, knit pullover, black patent leather shoes and a gold pinky ring. Abrams was also possibly carrying a small, light beige, patterned clutch purse. Abrams was last seen driving a Red 1989 Dodge Daytona Hatchback that was later recovered in Harvey, Illinois.
Anyone having information concerning the disappearance of Robin Renea Abrams should contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 3 Investigations Section at 815-726-6377
August 23, 1992 - Tammy J. Zywicki
On August 23, 1992, Tammy J. Zywicki departed Evanston, Illinois, for college in Grinnell, Iowa, where she was expected to arrive that evening. Later that day, Zywicki's car was found by an Illinois State Trooper and ticketed as being abandoned. On August 24, 1992, the vehicle was towed by the Illinois State Police. On that same evening, Zywicki's mother contacted the Illinois State Police and advised them that her daughter had not arrived at college. On September 1, 1992, Zywicki's body was located along Interstate Highway 44 (I-44) in rural Lawrence County, Missouri, which is located between Springfield and Joplin, Missouri. She had been stabbed to death.
Zywicki was reportedly last seen with her car, a 1985 Pontiac T100 with New Jersey license plates, on Interstate 80 at mile marker 83 in LaSalle County, Illinois, between 3:10 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on August 23, 1992. It was also reported that a tractor/trailer was seen near Zywicki's vehicle during this time period. The driver of the tractor/trailer is described as a white male between 35 and 40 years of age, over six feet tall, with dark, bushy hair. Some of the victim's personal property is known to be missing, including a Cannon 35mm camera and a musical wrist watch with an umbrella on its face and it played a tune.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 3 Investigations at (815) 726-6377.
January 27, 1993 - Unidentified Female
On January 27, 1993, the head of a white female was found in a wooded area in the Wayne Fitzgerald State Park in Jefferson County, Illinois. Postmortem examination revealed the victim had approximately shoulder length reddish-brown hair.
Analysis by the University of Illinois, Anthropology Department indicated the victim's age ranged between 30 to 50 years. Unusual skeletal characteristics of the skull and upper front cervical vertebrae indicate the victim suffered from chronic spasmodic torticollis or wryneck, a condition which causes stress on the muscles which are responsible for maintaining upright head posture. Evidence of a healed traumatic lesion on the skull suggests this condition may have been preceded by head trauma; this would have resulted in the victim maintaining a leftward tilt of the head.
Anyone with any information that would help identify this unidentified victim is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 7 Investigations at 618-542-1137 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
June 29, 1993 - Keith L Brown
On Feb. 3, 1993, the wife of Keith L. Brown 34, of Buckner reported her husband was missing. Brown's blue 1989 Plymouth hatchback, (IL. Reg. KWA682) was located two days later in a remote area near Crab Orchard Lake in Williamson County. On June 29,1993, Brown's skeletal remains were found in a hay field near Crab Orchard Lake by a farmer. Brown had been shot several times.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 7 Investigations at (618)542-2171.
July 24, 1993 - Carmen Charneco
Carmen Charneco was found murdered on July 24, 1993 on Interstate 90 in Elgin, Illinois.
The Illinois State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of Edwin Acevedo Rodriguez, Male/Hispanic, 12/18/72. Rodriguez is a wanted fugitive who fled the Elgin area in July 1993 and is wanted for questioning in the death of Carmen Charneco. Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous. Rodriguez has a history of drugs and weapons and has been identified as a member of the street gang “Maniac Latin Disciples." Warrants for Parole Violation, Public Peace/Damage to Property/Mob Action, and Unlawful Flight to Avoid Confinement, have been issued for Rodriguez. Before any law enforcement action is taken, agencies should confirm the status of the warrants. The Illinois State Police will coordinate extradition proceedings if Rodriguez is apprehended anywhere. Rodriguez has relatives in and has been sighted in Brooklyn, Bronx, New York, New York and the areas surrounding Aguada, Aguadilla Puerto Rico. He was also sighted in Hialeah, Florida. Rodriguez is a Puerto Rican male, approximately 5 feet, 3 - 5 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, his weight was approximately 132-150 pounds, but this description is dated. Rodriguez has several tattoos including ones on his left and right thighs, right arm, forearm, and shoulder. The attached photograph shows Rodriguez as he looked in 1993. No more recent information is available.
Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 1 Investigations at 847-294-4314. Any request for a tip to be from an anonymous source will be honored.
August 5, 1994 - Sherry Lewis
On August 5, 1994, 30-year-old Sherry L. Lewis, a Decatur realtor, was found deceased in a Macon County residence that was for sale which she had an appointment to show.
Anyone with information regarding the Lewis murder should contact the Macon County Sheriff's Office at (217) 424-1337.
The family of Sherry Lewis is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder. Contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 5 Investigations at 815/844-1500 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
October 10, 1994 - Jeffery W. Archer
Illinois State Police, District Chicago Investigations is seeking assistance regarding the death of Jeffery W. Archer. He was last seen leaving his 1990 Plymouth Voyager, Illinois Registration TU5880 on October 10, 1994, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of 6900 South Wolf Road, Indian Head Park, Illinois. His body was recovered on October 16, 1994, from the Sanitary Shipping Canal, one mile east of Routes 83 and 171.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact ISP Zone 1 Investigations at (847) 608-3200 to provide any additional information.
August 13, 1995 - Phil Christensen
Phillip Christensen was found deceased on August 13, 1995 on Stouffer Road in rural Sterling, IL. An autopsy revealed he died of gunshot wounds. Christensen was a life-long resident of the Sterling-Rock Falls area and known to frequent many of the bars in that area. Many of Christensen's associates were interviewed at the time of his murder and some may have more information to offer.
Anyone with information regarding the murder of Phil Christensen is encouraged to contact the Illinois State police, Zone 2 Investigations at 815-632-4010, ext. 232.
November 1, 1995 - Shana M Jaros
The Illinois State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nokomis Police Department are seeking assistance regarding the homicide of Shana Marie Jaros, of Nokomis, Illinois.
Just before 7:00 a.m., on November 1, 1995, Jaros' deceased body was discovered in her apartment of one week at 527 South Maple, Nokomis, Illinois. A neighbor reported she heard a scuffle in Jaros's apartment at approximately 4:46 a.m. on November 1, 1995. The neighbor did not observe anyone leaving the victim's apartment immediately thereafter.
Jaros received more than 50 stab-cutting wounds from just above her breasts to her neck. Death resulted from massive blood loss.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 217-324-2515, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136.
April 22, 1998 - Unidentified Male
On April 22, 1998, an unidentified male was found in a field near I-55 and Rt. 53 between the towns of Bolingbrook and Romeoville IL. He had been deceased for an estimated 2 to 5 years. He was wearing an extra large blue nylon Starter jacket, blue jeans and size 9 or 9 1/2 Nike shoes.
This person had a distinct overbite. Dental records are available for comparison. DNA profile has been established at the Illinois State Police Crime lab in Joliet IL, and is on file in CODIS.
The attached image is a facial/cranial reconstruction prepared by the FBI and is an approximation, not an exact replication, of the face and head.
Please contact Will County Coroner's Office at 815-727-8455.
April 25, 1998 - Jeremy "Chappy" Chappelear
On Saturday, April 25, 1998, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the body of 20-year- old Jeremy "Chappy" Chappelear was found on Buckeye Trail, 200 feet south of 4th Avenue, approximately 2.5 miles northeast of Donnellson, Illinois, by a fisherman en route to Coffeen Lake. Jeremy apparently died from being struck and/or run over by a vehicle.
Jeremy had last been seen around 2 a.m. (April 25, 1998) at a farmhouse party two miles away. Jeremy may have been making his 10-mile-walk home when killed.
If you have any information please contact Illinois State Police, Crash Reconstruction Unit at 618-542-1116, or Crime Stoppers 800/352-0136.
June 29, 1999 - Amy Warner
Amy Warner, a 23-year-old single mother of two, was killed June 29, 1999, in her home at 17 7th St. in Charleston, Illinois. No one has ever been charged with her stabbing death.
January 30, 2002 - Unidentified Female
On Wednesday, January 30, 2002, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of skeletal remains near mile marker 22 on Interstate 64. The complaint originated from workers of the Illinois Department of Transportation who were working in the vicinity and discovered the remains.
The skeletal remains were situated off the roadway on the east side of the Silver Creek overpass in rural Mascoutah, Illinois. At the direction of the St. Clair County Coroner’s office, the remains were transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital, East St. Louis, Illinois, where an autopsy was performed. The autopsy, performed by Dr. James Petterchak, revealed the following information: the deceased is believed to be an African-American female, approximately aged 20 to 30 years, with two rings on the left hand (one 14 ct. small gold band (size 7 1/4) and one costume style ring (size 6 ½) with a light blue colored tear shaped stone), wearing a black colored sleeveless one-piece Jason Matthews brand jumpsuit.
The autopsy could not determine the cause of the death and it is believed that the victim has been deceased for several months. Additional forensic examinations will be conducted to determine the identity of the woman.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding her death are urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 618/346-3782, or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
March 11, 2002 - Unidentified Female
On March 11, 2002, at approximately 1:57 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of human skeletal remains near mile post 23 on Interstate 70 (eastbound) near Collinsville, Illinois. The complaint originated from workers of the Illinois Department of Transportation who were working in the vicinity and discovered the remains.
The remains were removed from the scene and transported to the Madison County Morgue in Edwardsville, Illinois, where an autopsy was conducted on March 12, 2002. The autopsy did not determine a cause of death, however further examination by forensic anthropologists revealed the following information: The skeletal remains are of a black female, approximately 5'1" to 5'6" in height (5'3" believed to the most accurate).
There is no estimate of weight, and the approximate age is between 24-30 years old. It is believed the remains have been at this location for approximately 4-6 months. The skeletal remains were almost completely intact and clad in a pair of gray colored Second Skins brand shorts (size: medium) with rhinestones and a red and white colored check flannel style Tommy Hilfiger button down man's style shirt (size: XL). In addition, a man's style "gold" nugget style ring with two glass stones was found with the remains. The ring originally held four stones in the setting. The ring was determined to be costume jewelry and is a size 7 1/4. Also found were two bracelets. The one bracelet is a metal hoop, approximately 3 inches in diameter, smooth on one side with a channel on the other side. A ring of black onyx beads on elastic string fits into the channel bracelet. The second bracelet is a combination of three separate bracelets. The second bracelet has numerous plastic beads (yellow, green, black, mauve, and brown) strung with thin elastic string that could be stretched. The three separate bracelets were gathered by a single, oval shaped metallic ring with a small hole at one end that appeared to be for the purpose of hanging a charm.
On June 18, 2002, the Illinois State Police released computer recreation images of a black female victim that was originally discovered on March 11, 2002. The images reflect how the victim may have looked prior to her death.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding her death are urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 618/346-3782, or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
March 28, 2002 - Unidentified Female
On Thursday, March 28, 2002, the Columbia Police Department along with the Major Case Squad began investigating the skeletal remains found on a creek bed on Route 3 near Gall Road in Columbia. Investigators located a green shirt with a large "M" and the word "Mavericks", in orange or yellow lettering, across the front of the shirt. The shirt also had two buttons at the top similar to a softball jersey. The shirt is an adult XL. Also at the scene were a pair of khaki colored size 3 "Chazzz Credentials" shorts.
A preliminary report by the Forensic Medical Investigator describes this person as a female, age 33 to 50, with African American ancestry, 5' 01" "give or take three inches", and believed to have children. The victim possibly had a scar across her forehead. Additional information will be available in the coming days.
The Medical Investigator believed the person has been deceased at least six months but no more than one year.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151 or or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
October 1, 2002 - Unidentified Female
The Illinois State Police, in cooperation with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office, is seeking any information that may help identify the skeletal remains of a black female, which were found in October 2002 near the Will/Kankakee County Line, near Route 45. This reconstruction was done by a forensic artist, based on the remains. The woman was approximately 30-40 years old at the time of death and stood around 5 foot 3 inches tall. She is thought to have died in 2001. (The hairstyle and length is only an estimate.)
If you can provide any information about the possible identity of this person, or the circumstances of her death, please contact Illinois State Police, Zone 3 Investigations at (815) 698-2672. All information will be treated as confidential upon request.
March 26, 2003 - Dalton Mesarchik
On March 26, 2003, seven-year-old Streator resident Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing from the front yard of his home. The following day, Dalton's body was located in the Vermillion River. An intense, multi jurisdictional investigation ensued. Agents from the Streator Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff's Department, and Illinois State Police interviewed dozens of people and followed up on hundreds of leads in an attempt to identify the person responsible for Dalton's murder. Physical evidence from Dalton's body and the body recovery site was sent to the ISP Crime Lab for processing. View the press release announcing the Dalton Mesarchik Task Force.
Anyone with information of Dalton’s murder, the hammer used in the murder, or the location where Dalton’s body was found may contact: Illinois State Police - Dalton Mesarchik Task Force by telephone at 1-815-844-1500 (ext.2321) or email at daltonm@isp.state.il.us
May 26, 2003 - Unidentified Male
On May 30, 2003, the Illinois State Police began investigating a homicide in Brooklyn, IL. The vehicle and the victim were abandoned since Monday, May 26, 2003.
Victim believed to be a male/Hispanic, 18-25 years old, between 5'11" and 6', weighing 200-230 lbs. Clothing victim was wearing was a light blue or light green and white striped button up shirt, black jeans, black cowboy boots, and a black belt with silver attachments that resemble Southwestern Indian style jewelry. Sizes of the clothing are available. The jewelry the victim was wearing appears to be a good quality gold bracelet with the letters "ONO" raised and studded in diamonds. There is a flower on each side of "ONO" consisting of eight petals that are diamonds surrounding a center diamond. The victim was also wearing what appears to be a good quality large man's gold ring with a cluster of six diamonds surrounding a center diamond. Victim was wearing a silver Casio brand watch with digital numbers. The unidentified victim has a tattoo on the back of his right shoulder. Victim was found in the trunk of a red 1988 Dodge Dynasty with Kansas temporary tag.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding his death are urged to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 618-346-3770 or call Crimestoppers at 1/800-371-TIPS(8477).
July 6, 2003 - Jone Knapton
On July 6, 2003, 47 year-old East Moline resident Jone Knapton was reported missing. Four days later, Jone's body was located in the Green River in rural Henry County. An intense, multi jurisdictional investigation ensued. Agents from the East Moline Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Department, and Illinois State Police interviewed dozens of people and followed up on hundreds of leads in an attempt to identify the person responsible for Jone's murder.
Anyone having information concerning this case is urged to contact the Illinois State, Zone 2 Investigations at (309) 752-4915 or the Quad Cities Crime Stoppers: (309) 762-9500.
November 1, 2004 - LeAnne Taylor
LeAnne Taylor was last seen alive Thanksgiving weekend 2004. Her body was later found by IDOT workers on December 4, 2004, along Bypass 20 outside of Rockford, Illinois. A group of individuals familiar to Taylor have been identified. Some may be responsible for her death, or may have knowledge of her murder. Not all these individuals are associated with each other. The Illinois State Police is looking for people who knew Taylor and may have provided information in the past, but now have more to offer. Additionally, any individuals who did not come forward at the time of her death, but have information to offer, are encouraged to come forward now and speak with investigators.
Agents with the Illinois State Police, Zone 2 Investigations may be contacted at 815-632-4010, ext. 232.
January 6, 2005 - Unidentified Male
On January 6, 2005 at approximately 4 p.m., the body of a male white subject was recovered from the Illinois/Michigan Shipping Canal near Summit, Illinois. The subject is 5'9" in height, weighing 185 pounds between the ages of 50 and 60 years of age with balding brown hair and a mustache. At the time the subject was recovered, he was wearing a brown sweater, blue shirt, dark blue pants, a white t-shirt, and black size nine slip-on shoes. It is believed that the subject may have been homeless at the time.
Any person having information or questions are asked to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 1 Investigations at 847-294-4600. (Case # 05-10145DP)
April 5, 2007 - Barry Marcel Lowery
On Thursday, April 5, 2007 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Barry Marcel Lowery, was found shot to death inside his residence at 640 North 53rd Street in East St. Louis, Illinois.
Anyone with information about the murder of Lowery is asked to contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 346-3782 or St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers (www.stlrcs.org) at (866) 371-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers will pay up to $1000 for anonymous information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
January 28, 2008 - Mark Prasse
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Riddell of Villa Grove, who were found by police on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2008. Police suspect the two friends, both 32 at the time of their deaths, may have been victims of a targeted killing.
Story from jg-tc.com: https://jg-tc.com/news/double-murder-pair-apparently-shot-to-death-found-in-rural/article_1c1015a3-1e13-5e0f-809e-4d60dafae611.html
The double homicide is being investigated by the Illinois State Police’s crime scene services and investigations units, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and the Edgar County Coroner’s office. Anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to contact the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department at 465-4166.
Janury 28, 2008 - Ryan Riddell
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Riddell of Villa Grove, who were found by police on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2008. Police suspect the two friends, both 32 at the time of their deaths, may have been victims of a targeted killing.
Story from jg-tc.com: https://jg-tc.com/news/double-murder-pair-apparently-shot-to-death-found-in-rural/article_1c1015a3-1e13-5e0f-809e-4d60dafae611.html
The double homicide is being investigated by the Illinois State Police’s crime scene services and investigations units, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and the Edgar County Coroner’s office. Anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to contact the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department at 465-4166.
June 3, 2010 - Thomas Moore
On Wednesday, June 30, 2010 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Thomas D. Moore, an O'Fallon, IL resident, was found shot to death in the roadway in the 5700 Block of Portland Place in Washington Park, Illinois. Two black males were observed fleeing the scene in Moore's vehicle, which was found burned a short time later in Washington Park.
Anyone with information about Moore's murder should contact Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 346-3759 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).