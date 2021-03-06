Southwest Illinois nursing home's 'systemic failures' resulted in 8 COVID deaths, state says

One of the housekeepers used the same rag, which she periodically dipped in a bucket of disinfectant, to clean a bathroom shared by residents and two residents' rooms. The two residents whose rooms the housekeeper cleaned tested positive for COVID-19 about a week after the observation, according to the report.

The other housekeeper did not wipe down some frequently-touched surfaces — door knobs and light switches — in the room of a resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19 later that day. The housekeeper also told the inspector that she does not get to wipe down another frequently-touched surface — hallway handrails — twice per shift like nursing home managers directed.

Stich, the administrator, said in a statement to the BND that all housekeepers had received and continue to receive training on cleaning to kill the virus.

No. 4: Employees did not wear protective equipment

During an interview with three staff members in Friendship Manor's COVID-19 isolation unit, a certified nursing assistant told the state inspector that she did not think she needed to wear eye protection since she tested positive for COVID-19; a licensed practical nurse referred to glasses as eye protection; and another CNA said she was new and that she was not aware she was supposed to be wearing eye protection.