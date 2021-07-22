 Skip to main content
Sports betting at Chicago arenas, ballparks and planned casino could become legal under proposed ordinance

CHICAGO — Sports betting would be allowed at Chicago’s stadiums and at the casino that’s set to be built here under an ordinance proposed Wednesday by two aldermen.

The ordinance, if approved by the City Council, would allow the city’s pro sports arenas and ballparks to purchase sports wagering licenses and allow visitors to place bets. The plan would lift the city’s current ban on sports gambling.

The proposal, which is sure to be controversial, was submitted by Aldermen Walter Burnett Jr., 27th, and Brian Hopkins, 2nd. It covers Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, Soldier Field, United Center and Wintrust Arena.

Civilian oversight for Chicago police wins final approval after yearslong fight

The proposed measure was promptly shunted to the council Rules Committee by Far South Side Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th, meaning it will be a couple of months at least before it can get a proper hearing.

A casino for Chicago was approved by the Illinois legislature in 2019, part of the same package that legalized sports gambling in the state.

The Chicago Cubs announced last year that the team had partnered with DraftKings, a sports betting outfit, to establish DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field, pending government approvals.

20210721-AMX-US-NEWS-SPORTS-BETTING-AT-CHICAGO-ARENAS-1-TB.jpg

Fans cheer as the Chicago White Sox take the field for a game against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on June 4, 2021.
