Springfield 1-year-old dies following dog bite, officials say

SPRINGFIELD — Authorities are investigating after a Springfield infant died after she was bitten by a dog, according to officials.
Following the dog bite on Thursday night, the 1-year-old girl was transported by ambulance from her home to HSHS St. John's Hospital Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 9:26 p.m., according to a news release from the Sangamon County Coroner's Office.
The infant's death is currently under investigation by the Sangamon County coroner and Springfield Police Department. Officials have not yet released the name of the child.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!