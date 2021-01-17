 Skip to main content
Springfield bars can resume indoor service at 25% capacity
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield bars that don't have commercial kitchens can resume indoor service at 25% capacity beginning Sunday.

The move comes two weeks after the Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced that restaurants could resume indoor service, also at 25% seated capacity.

The city is requiring restaurants or bars that choose to open to follow county mitigations along with the city's mask requirement.

Masks are required for customers/public to enter the indoor premises and in any common areas, such as waiting for a table, restroom visits or takeout orders.

Each patron must have an assigned table (seated) and must remain at their table unless leaving the restaurant or going to the restroom.

If a patron moves away from their assigned table or seat, a face mask must be worn.

