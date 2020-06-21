Springfield celebrates Juneteenth with march, rally

Ward 2 Ald. Shawn Gregory and Ward 3 Ald. Doris Turner, both of whom participated in Saturday's festivities, have said they plan to propose a comprehensive package of solutions to deal with racial injustice.

"We as a community are standing together to say that we are praying with our legs, and we're not going to stop using our legs, our voices, and most importantly, our votes until we acquire freedom in every aspect of our lives," Turner said.

And while not committing to any of the items listed, Mayor Jim Langfelder used his time at the podium to announce his intention to propose an ordinance that would make Juneteenth a city holiday "so everybody understands the importance" of it.

"It can't be like Casimir Pulaski Day, where people think they get it off," Langfelder said. "We have to educate people on those days. We have to educate them what it's all about."

Gregory, who has been heavily involved in organizing past Juneteenth celebrations, said Saturday's march featured powerful symbolism as they crossed 11th Street, known by the honorary name of Reconciliation Way, the traditional dividing line between the mostly Black east side and the rest of Springfield.